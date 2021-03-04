Amotekun To Guard COVID-19 Vaccines In Ogun

30 SHARES Share Tweet

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has revealed that the state will deploy operatives of the Amotekun security outfit to protect the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines being processed for distribution to the state by the Federal Government.

Abiodun said this on Thursday during a meeting with 20 local government transition chairmen in the state.

THE WHISTLER reported earlier that the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) had said that states without secured cold stores would not partake distribution of the vaccines.

Governor Abiodun said his administration would ensure that the recent security challenges experienced in parts of the state would not stop the vaccination of residents.

He revealed that the state government had taken some measures to ensure a smoot vaccination process.

“We have installed a solar-powered cold chain for the #COVID19 vaccines that have now arrived in Nigeria, and will be prioritising frontline healthcare workers in its administration.

“At the meeting, we held with all Ogun State’s 20 Local Government Transition Chairmen earlier today, I disclosed this as I expressed confidence that the recent security challenges that are gradually phasing out will not stop the vaccine from getting to the grassroots.

“Specifically, two major measures are being put in place to address insecurity and access to remote areas.

“In addition to the Peace Committee, we will first launch the Amotekun security outfit in Yewa in the coming weeks. We will also rehabilitate the Papalanto-Ilaro Road, as well as construct link roads in other areas,” Abiodun said.

Also, speaking at a meeting with the Management Board of the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, the governor called for better synergy between federal and state health facilities.

“This will improve the health sector, especially as the Ogun State government is putting in place a data-gathering system for the entire value chain of the state’s health sector, towards managing patients and disease prevalence.

“We are also already working to resolve the challenges of water supply, an access road to the new University of Medical Sciences, as well as the condition of equipment in the Accident and Emergency Ward of the federal facility,” he said.