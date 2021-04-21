Amotekun, Vigilantes Rescue Abducted Ekiti Monarch In Kwara

34 SHARES Share Tweet

Amotekun corps and some vigilantes in Kwara State have rescued the Obadu of Ilemeso Ekiti in the Oye Local Government area of Ekiti State, Oba David Oyewumi, who was abducted right in his palace last Thursday.

The Commandant of the Amotekun Corps in Ekiti State, Brig Gen. Joe Komolafe ( retd), said the traditional ruler was rescued at Obbo Ile in Kwara State.

Although Komolafe did not give details about how the monarch was rescued from the den of the criminals, he said the feat was achieved with the support of the vigilante members in Kwara State and Amotekun operatives.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Ekiti State Police Command, Sunday Abutu, also confirmed that Oba Oyewumi had been freed.

The PPRO said, “The traditional ruler has been reunited with his family, though he is at present receiving treatment in hospital because of the trauma”

Six gunmen had invaded the monarch’s palace on Thursday and whisked him away.

The abductors were said to have later demanded a ransom of N20m but it was not clear if the ransom was paid or not.

Meanwhile, the Amotekun Commandant said that his men had arrested the mastermind of the abduction of the monarch.

He gave the name of the suspect as Mohammed Bello popularly known as Yellow.

He said apart from masterminding the kidnap of Oba Oyewumi, Yellow was alleged to be masterminding kidnap in Ilejemeje, Oye and Ikole local government areas of Ekiti State.

Komolafe said Yellow was reported to be involved in the kidnap of a petrol station manager at Isan Ekiti about two weeks ago and was arrested while returning to Isan Ekiti after the kidnap of the traditional ruler.