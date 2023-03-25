AMVCA 2023 Awards To Hold May 20

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Organizers of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) have announced the date for this year’s edition.

The award which recognises African movie talents will be held on May 18 – 20, 2023, in Lagos, Nigeria.

Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria AMVCA who made the announcement at the weekend said the award will be a 3-day event starting with a cultural night to the runaway show and nominees’ gala.

She added that announcement of nominations will take place on April 9 while the main awards will be held on May 20, 2023.

The organizers had earlier called on African filmmakers to submit their movies and films publicly exhibited or broadcast between December 1, 2021, and January 31, 2023, for this year’s edition of the awards.

To enter the awards, filmmakers must prepare a five-minute-long showreel. The video must be less than 300MB and submitted on the Africa Magic website.