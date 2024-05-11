AMVCA 2024: RMD, Wale Ojo, Kehinde Bankole, Others Win Big

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

…As Jagun Jagun wins Best Indigenous Language Film (West Africa)

At the 10th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), veteran Nollywood actors Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) and Idowu Philips (Iya Rainbow), were honoured with the Industry Merit Awards for their contributions to the movie industry.

Among the winners in this year’s edition was Kehinde Bankole, who won the ‘Best Lead Actress’ category for her role in the movie ‘Adire’, defeating Funke Akindele and Ireti Doyle.

Wale Ojo clinched the ‘Best Lead Actor’ award while Demola Adedoyin won the ‘Best Supporting Actor’ for their performances in ‘Breath of Life’.

‘Breath of Life’ shined big at this year’s award, clinching six awards, including Best Movie, Best Lead Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Director, and Best Sound Design.

Femi Adebayo’s ‘Jagun Jagun’ took the Best Costume Design title. Also, Arebamen of ‘Mami Wata’ movie crew won the ‘Best Makeup’ award, defeating Francesca Otaigbe, Hadizat Gambo of Mojiisola movie, Hakeem Onilogbo of Jagun Jagun, and Feyisayo Oyebisi of A Tribe Called Judah.

The star-studded ceremony featured performances from music stars like Adekunle Gold, Chike, Seyi Sodimu, and Shaffy Bello, which added excitement to the event.

The AMVCA annual event, which recognises outstanding performances in television, film, and entertainment, commenced its festivities with the Cultural Day event on Friday, leading up to the award night on Saturday at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos, and was hosted by IK Osakioduwa.

Below is the full list of winners at the AMVCA 2024.

Best Digital Content

National Treasure – Adebola Adeyela (Lizzy Jay)

Medical Negligence – Isaac Ayomide Olayiwola (Layi Wasabi)

Copyright Infringement – Isaac Ayomide Olayiwola (Layi Wasabi) — WINNER

Hello Neighbour – Elozonam Ogbolu, Lina Idoko and Jemima Osunde

The Boyfriend – Maryam Apaokagi-Greene

Best Indigenous Language Film (West Africa)

Mami Wata (CJ Fiery Obasi)

Jagun Jagun (Femi Adebayo) — WINNER

Ijogbon (Kunle Afolayan)

Orisa (Odunlade Adekola)

Nana Akoto (Kwabena Gyansah)

Best Indigenous Language (East Africa)

Where The River Divides

Ormoilaa Ogol (The Strong One) — WINNER

Wandongwa

Nakupenda

Itifaki

Best Indigenous Language (South Africa)

Service To Heart

Uncle Limbani

Motshameko O Kotsi — WINNER

Best Multichoice Talent Factory Movie

Grown

Her Dark Past — WINNER

Somewhere in Kole

Full-Time Husband

The 11th Commandment

Mfumukazi

Best Scripted M-Net Original

Slum King — WINNER

Half Open Window

Itura

The Passenger

Magic Room

Best Unscripted M-Net Original

What Will People Say

The Irabors’ Forever After

Nwuyee Bekee (Foreign Wives) — WINNER

Date My Family Zambia

Royal Qlique (Season 2)

Best Indigenous M-Net Original

The Passenger

Nana Akoto

Apo

Irora Iya — WINNER

Love Transfusion (Kiapo Cha Damu)

Best Short Film

T’egbon T’aburo

Broken Mask — WINNER

Eighteenth Year

Man and Masquerades

A Place Called Forward

Best Supporting Actor

Alexx Ekubo (Afamefuna)

Demola Adedoyin (Breath of Life) — WINNER

Itele d Icon (Jagun Jagun: The Warrior)

Gregory Ojefua (This is Life)

Timini Egbuson (A Tribe Called Judah)

Levi Chikere (Blood Vessel)

Ropo Ewenla (Over the Bridge)

Best Supporting Actress

Joke Silva (Over the Bridge)

Fathia Williams (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior)

Bimbo Akintola (The Black Book)

Genoveva Umeh (Breath of Life) — WINNER

Eliane Umuhire (Omen)

Tana Adelana (Ijogbon – Chaos)

Ejiro Onojaife (The Origin: Madam Koi Koi)

Best Lead Actor

Wale Ojo (Breath of Life) — WINNER ‎

Stan Nze (Afamefuna)

Marc Zinga (Omen)

Gideon Okeke (Egun)

David Ezekiel (Blood Vessel)

Richard Mofe Damijo (The Black Book)

Adedimeji Lateef (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior)

Gabriel Afolayan (This is Lagos)

Best Lead Actress

Segilola Ogidan (Over the Bridge)

Lucie Debay (Omen)

Omowunmi Dada (Asiri Ade)

Ireti Doyle (The Origin: Madam Koi Koi)

Adaobi L. Dibor (Blood Vessel)

Evelyne Ily (Mami Wata)

Kehinde Bankole (Adire) — WINNER

Funke Akindele (A Tribe Called Judah)

Best Cinematography

MAMI WATA (Lílis Soares)

Blood Vessel (Gideon Chukwu)

Over The Bridge (KC Obiajulu) — WINNER

Breath of Life (Ola Cardoso)

Jagun Jagun – The Warrior (Adeoluwa Owu)

Ijogbon – Chaos (Adekunle Nodash Adejuyigbe)

Omen (Joachim Philippe)

Best Editing

Chuka Ejorh And Onyekachi Banjo (Over The Bridge)

Holmes Awa (Breath of Life)

Alex Kamau And Victor Obok (Volume)

Dayo Nathaniel (Ogeere – Earth)

Antonio Ribeiro (The Black Book) — WINNER

Nathan Delannoy (Mami Wata)

Best Sound Design

Ava Momoh (Over the Bridge)

Daniel Pellerin and Amin Bhatia (Kipkemboi)

Grey Jones Ossai (Breathe of Life) — WINNER

Grey Jones Ossai (Blood Vessel)

Samy Bardet (Mami Wata)

Best Art Direction

Blood Vessel (Victor Akpan)

Over The Bridge (Abisola Omolade) — WINNER

Breath of Life (Okechukwu Frost Nwankwo, Kelechi Odu)

The Black Book (Pat Nebo and Chima Temple)

Jagun Jagun: The Warrior (Tunji Afolayan)

Mami Wata (C.J Fiery Obasi)

Omen (Eve Martin)

Best Costume Design

Demola Adeyemi (Over The Bridge)

Bolanle Austin Peters, Ituen Basi, Folake Coker and Clement Effanga (Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti)

Lola Awe (Jagun Jagun: The Warrior) — WINNER

Bunmi Demilola Fashina (Mami Wata)

Daniel Obasi (Breath of Life)

Best Makeup

Francesca Otaigbe (Over the Bridge)

Campbell Precious (Mami Wata) — WINNER

Hadizat Gambo (Mojisola)

Hakeem Onilogbo (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior)

Feyisayo Oyebisi (A Tribe Called Judah)

Best Writing TV Series

Skinny Girl in Transit (Season 7)

Wura (Season 2)

Visa on Arrival

MTV Shuga Naija

Volume — WINNER

Masquerades of Aniedo

Slum King

Best Writing in a Movie

Breath of Life (BB Sasore)

Over The Bridge (Tosin Otudeko)

Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti (Tunde Babalola) — WINNER

Jagun Jagun: The Warrior (Adebayo Tijani)

Afamefuna (Anyanwu Sandra Adaora)

A Tribe Called Judah (Olufunke Ayotunde Akindele, Collins Okoh and Akinlabi Ishola)

Mami Wata (CJ Fiery Obasi)

Best Documentary

Ormoilaa Ogol (The Strong One)

Lobola, A Bride’s True Price? — WINNER

Empalikino (Forgiveness)

The Water Manifesto: Osun (Water for Gold)

Sowing Hope

Best Scripted Series

Volume

Wura (Season 2) — WINNER

Slum King

Itura

Chronicles

Best Unscripted Series

Lol Naija (Season 1)

Nightlife In Lasgidi

The Real Housewives Of Lagos (Season 2)

Gh Queens (Season 2) — WINNER

Mutale Mwanza Unscripted (Season 1)

Best Director

Moses Inwang (Blood Vessel)

Adebayo Tijani And Tope Adebayo (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior)

Bb Sasore (Breath of Life) — WINNER

Johnscott Enah (Half Heaven)

C.J Fiery Obasi (MAMI WATA)

Kayode Kasum (Afamefuna)

Tolu Ajayi (Over The Bridge)

Best Movie

Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti

Breath of Life — WINNER

Over The Bridge

Blood Vessel

A Tribe Called Judah

The Black Book

MAMI WATA

Trailblazer of the Year

Chimezie Imo

Industry Merit

Idowu Philips (Iya Rainbow)

Richard Mofe Damijo