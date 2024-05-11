AMVCA 2024: RMD, Wale Ojo, Kehinde Bankole, Others Win Big
…As Jagun Jagun wins Best Indigenous Language Film (West Africa)
At the 10th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), veteran Nollywood actors Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) and Idowu Philips (Iya Rainbow), were honoured with the Industry Merit Awards for their contributions to the movie industry.
Among the winners in this year’s edition was Kehinde Bankole, who won the ‘Best Lead Actress’ category for her role in the movie ‘Adire’, defeating Funke Akindele and Ireti Doyle.
Wale Ojo clinched the ‘Best Lead Actor’ award while Demola Adedoyin won the ‘Best Supporting Actor’ for their performances in ‘Breath of Life’.
‘Breath of Life’ shined big at this year’s award, clinching six awards, including Best Movie, Best Lead Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Director, and Best Sound Design.
Femi Adebayo’s ‘Jagun Jagun’ took the Best Costume Design title. Also, Arebamen of ‘Mami Wata’ movie crew won the ‘Best Makeup’ award, defeating Francesca Otaigbe, Hadizat Gambo of Mojiisola movie, Hakeem Onilogbo of Jagun Jagun, and Feyisayo Oyebisi of A Tribe Called Judah.
The star-studded ceremony featured performances from music stars like Adekunle Gold, Chike, Seyi Sodimu, and Shaffy Bello, which added excitement to the event.
The AMVCA annual event, which recognises outstanding performances in television, film, and entertainment, commenced its festivities with the Cultural Day event on Friday, leading up to the award night on Saturday at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos, and was hosted by IK Osakioduwa.
Below is the full list of winners at the AMVCA 2024.
Best Digital Content
National Treasure – Adebola Adeyela (Lizzy Jay)
Medical Negligence – Isaac Ayomide Olayiwola (Layi Wasabi)
Copyright Infringement – Isaac Ayomide Olayiwola (Layi Wasabi) — WINNER
Hello Neighbour – Elozonam Ogbolu, Lina Idoko and Jemima Osunde
The Boyfriend – Maryam Apaokagi-Greene
Best Indigenous Language Film (West Africa)
Mami Wata (CJ Fiery Obasi)
Jagun Jagun (Femi Adebayo) — WINNER
Ijogbon (Kunle Afolayan)
Orisa (Odunlade Adekola)
Nana Akoto (Kwabena Gyansah)
Best Indigenous Language (East Africa)
Where The River Divides
Ormoilaa Ogol (The Strong One) — WINNER
Wandongwa
Nakupenda
Itifaki
Best Indigenous Language (South Africa)
Service To Heart
Uncle Limbani
Motshameko O Kotsi — WINNER
Best Multichoice Talent Factory Movie
Grown
Her Dark Past — WINNER
Somewhere in Kole
Full-Time Husband
The 11th Commandment
Mfumukazi
Best Scripted M-Net Original
Slum King — WINNER
Half Open Window
Itura
The Passenger
Magic Room
Best Unscripted M-Net Original
What Will People Say
The Irabors’ Forever After
Nwuyee Bekee (Foreign Wives) — WINNER
Date My Family Zambia
Royal Qlique (Season 2)
Best Indigenous M-Net Original
The Passenger
Nana Akoto
Apo
Irora Iya — WINNER
Love Transfusion (Kiapo Cha Damu)
Best Short Film
T’egbon T’aburo
Broken Mask — WINNER
Eighteenth Year
Man and Masquerades
A Place Called Forward
Best Supporting Actor
Alexx Ekubo (Afamefuna)
Demola Adedoyin (Breath of Life) — WINNER
Itele d Icon (Jagun Jagun: The Warrior)
Gregory Ojefua (This is Life)
Timini Egbuson (A Tribe Called Judah)
Levi Chikere (Blood Vessel)
Ropo Ewenla (Over the Bridge)
Best Supporting Actress
Joke Silva (Over the Bridge)
Fathia Williams (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior)
Bimbo Akintola (The Black Book)
Genoveva Umeh (Breath of Life) — WINNER
Eliane Umuhire (Omen)
Tana Adelana (Ijogbon – Chaos)
Ejiro Onojaife (The Origin: Madam Koi Koi)
Best Lead Actor
Wale Ojo (Breath of Life) — WINNER
Stan Nze (Afamefuna)
Marc Zinga (Omen)
Gideon Okeke (Egun)
David Ezekiel (Blood Vessel)
Richard Mofe Damijo (The Black Book)
Adedimeji Lateef (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior)
Gabriel Afolayan (This is Lagos)
Best Lead Actress
Segilola Ogidan (Over the Bridge)
Lucie Debay (Omen)
Omowunmi Dada (Asiri Ade)
Ireti Doyle (The Origin: Madam Koi Koi)
Adaobi L. Dibor (Blood Vessel)
Evelyne Ily (Mami Wata)
Kehinde Bankole (Adire) — WINNER
Funke Akindele (A Tribe Called Judah)
Best Cinematography
MAMI WATA (Lílis Soares)
Blood Vessel (Gideon Chukwu)
Over The Bridge (KC Obiajulu) — WINNER
Breath of Life (Ola Cardoso)
Jagun Jagun – The Warrior (Adeoluwa Owu)
Ijogbon – Chaos (Adekunle Nodash Adejuyigbe)
Omen (Joachim Philippe)
Best Editing
Chuka Ejorh And Onyekachi Banjo (Over The Bridge)
Holmes Awa (Breath of Life)
Alex Kamau And Victor Obok (Volume)
Dayo Nathaniel (Ogeere – Earth)
Antonio Ribeiro (The Black Book) — WINNER
Nathan Delannoy (Mami Wata)
Best Sound Design
Ava Momoh (Over the Bridge)
Daniel Pellerin and Amin Bhatia (Kipkemboi)
Grey Jones Ossai (Breathe of Life) — WINNER
Grey Jones Ossai (Blood Vessel)
Samy Bardet (Mami Wata)
Best Art Direction
Blood Vessel (Victor Akpan)
Over The Bridge (Abisola Omolade) — WINNER
Breath of Life (Okechukwu Frost Nwankwo, Kelechi Odu)
The Black Book (Pat Nebo and Chima Temple)
Jagun Jagun: The Warrior (Tunji Afolayan)
Mami Wata (C.J Fiery Obasi)
Omen (Eve Martin)
Best Costume Design
Demola Adeyemi (Over The Bridge)
Bolanle Austin Peters, Ituen Basi, Folake Coker and Clement Effanga (Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti)
Lola Awe (Jagun Jagun: The Warrior) — WINNER
Bunmi Demilola Fashina (Mami Wata)
Daniel Obasi (Breath of Life)
Best Makeup
Francesca Otaigbe (Over the Bridge)
Campbell Precious (Mami Wata) — WINNER
Hadizat Gambo (Mojisola)
Hakeem Onilogbo (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior)
Feyisayo Oyebisi (A Tribe Called Judah)
Best Writing TV Series
Skinny Girl in Transit (Season 7)
Wura (Season 2)
Visa on Arrival
MTV Shuga Naija
Volume — WINNER
Masquerades of Aniedo
Slum King
Best Writing in a Movie
Breath of Life (BB Sasore)
Over The Bridge (Tosin Otudeko)
Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti (Tunde Babalola) — WINNER
Jagun Jagun: The Warrior (Adebayo Tijani)
Afamefuna (Anyanwu Sandra Adaora)
A Tribe Called Judah (Olufunke Ayotunde Akindele, Collins Okoh and Akinlabi Ishola)
Mami Wata (CJ Fiery Obasi)
Best Documentary
Ormoilaa Ogol (The Strong One)
Lobola, A Bride’s True Price? — WINNER
Empalikino (Forgiveness)
The Water Manifesto: Osun (Water for Gold)
Sowing Hope
Best Scripted Series
Volume
Wura (Season 2) — WINNER
Slum King
Itura
Chronicles
Best Unscripted Series
Lol Naija (Season 1)
Nightlife In Lasgidi
The Real Housewives Of Lagos (Season 2)
Gh Queens (Season 2) — WINNER
Mutale Mwanza Unscripted (Season 1)
Best Director
Moses Inwang (Blood Vessel)
Adebayo Tijani And Tope Adebayo (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior)
Bb Sasore (Breath of Life) — WINNER
Johnscott Enah (Half Heaven)
C.J Fiery Obasi (MAMI WATA)
Kayode Kasum (Afamefuna)
Tolu Ajayi (Over The Bridge)
Best Movie
Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti
Breath of Life — WINNER
Over The Bridge
Blood Vessel
A Tribe Called Judah
The Black Book
MAMI WATA
Trailblazer of the Year
Chimezie Imo
Industry Merit
Idowu Philips (Iya Rainbow)
Richard Mofe Damijo