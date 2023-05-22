AMVCA: My Children Sacrificed For My Career —Patience Ozokwo

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwo, popularly known as Mama G, has revealed how her children sacrificed for her acting career.

Mama G in an appreciation message via her verified Instagram page on Monday expressed gratitude to her children and colleagues for their support towards her.

The actress shared a picture of herself at the AMVCA Award night, her children, and grandchildren in celebration of her Industry Merit Award, which she received at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award on Saturday 20th of May.

She added that her children “sacrificed a lot and stayed long periods without a mother,” during her career days when there were no social media unlike the luxury available now.

She wrote, “LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD. When we started in the industry there was no social media and so many other luxuries we enjoy now. Progress was completely dependent on your talent, humility, word of mouth, and trust.

“I appreciate my colleagues who work tirelessly and oftentimes without recognition

“I appreciate my family who have always surrounded me with love and acceptance. My children sacrificed a lot and stayed long periods without a mother. At one point, my daughter became my PA and is still my Associate Manager till date.”