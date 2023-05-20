AMVCA: Tobi Bakre, Bimbo Ademoye, Kunle Afolayan, Others Win Awards At 9th Edition

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerian producer and director, Kunle Afolayan, won the award for ‘Best Indigenous Language (Yoruba)’ for his movie ‘Anikulapo’ at the 9th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

The 2023 AMVCA was held on Saturday at the Eko Convention Centre in Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Among movies that were nominated in different categories, Anikulapo got the highest with 16 nods, followed by Brotherhood featuring in 11 categories, and Shanty Town with 11 nominations as well.

Actress Bimbo Ademoye beat Mercy Johnson and Funke Akindele to win the award for ‘Best Comic Actress’.

Reality TV star Elozonam and Kie Kie picked up the ‘Best Online Social Content Creator’ award for their roles in ‘Back from the Future’ while Tobi Bakre won the ‘Best Actor In a Drama’ for his role in Brotherhood

Movies that got nominations under ‘Best Overall Movie’ category include

Femi Adebayo’s King of Thieves (Agesinkole), Funke Akindele’s Battle on Buka Street, Jade Osiberu’s Brotherhood, and Kunle Afolayan’s Anikulapo, Kayode Kasum’s Ile Owo, Mugisha Morris’ Tembele and Winifred Mena-Ajakpovi’s Four Four Forty-Four slugged it out in the.

The event had Toke Makinwa, Uti Nwachukwu, Sika Osei and VJ Adams as black carpet hosts, entertaining celebrities who graced the black carpet in glamorous outfits.

Popular Nigerian TV and Radio host, IK Osakioduwa and Miss Universe 2019, South African Zozi Tunzi, were main hosts of the event.

As usual, the 9th edition of the award show would avail viewers the opportunity of choosing their best dressed male and female celebrities of the night.

Below is the list of winners at the AMVCA 2023:

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Best Okoduwa – 100 of Us

Charles F. Solomon – Way to the Top

Charles F. Solomon; Oluchi Nsofor; Aaron Olayemi;

Famous Odion – Green: The Amazons

Chude Jideonwo – Awaiting Trial

Nathaniel George – Truck Blind Spot

Nora Awolowo – Nigeria-the Debut

Nora Awolowo – Baby Blues WINNER

BEST MOVIE EAST AFRICA

Click Click Bang – Philip Karanja Njenga WINNER

Elenor Nabwiso – Karamoja

Gashumba Emmanuel – Dial M for Maya

Hassan Mageye – Bedroom Chains

Lucy Mwangi – Baba Twins

Mugisha Herbert Morris – Tembele

Nadira Shakur – Married to Work

Omar Hamza – Gacal

Wilson Nkya & Jane Moshi – Frida

Wilson Nkya & Philipo Ngonyani – Mvamizi (The Intruder)

BEST MOVIE WEST AFRICA

Brotherhood – Jade Osiberu WINNER

Chris Odeh – Choke

Kayode Kasum Obara’ M

Kunle Afolayan – Anikulapo

Rent-A-Studio & Native Media TV – Kanaani

Samira Yakubu – Red Carpet

Winifred Mena Ajakpoviv – Four Four Forty Four

BEST MOVIE SOUTHERN AFRICA

Elvis Chucks – Jewel WINNER

Emmanuel Mwape – Silver Lining

Leburugraphy – Ke Bona Spoko

Best Short Film

Adeoye Adetunji – Pa Aromire

Best Online Social Content Creator

Elozonam , Kie Kie – Back From The Future

Best Indigenous Language, Swahili (Movie/TV Series)

Philip Karanja Njenga – Click Click Bang

Best Indigenous Language, Yoruba (Movie/TV Series)

Anikulapo – Kunle Afolayan

Best Indigenous Language, Hausa (Movie/TV Series)

Aisha – Abubakar Bashir Maishadda

Best Indigenous Language, Igbo (Movie/TV Series)

Uhuruchi – Victor Iyke

Best Art Director

Wale Adeleke – King Of Thieves (Agesinkole)

Best Costume Designer (Movie/TV Series)

Adeola Art-Alade – The Real Housewives of Lagos (Reunion Episode)

Best Lighting Designer (Movie/TV Series)

Mathew Yusuf – Brotherhood

Best Picture Editor (Movie/TV Series)

Holmes Awa & Daniel Tom – Crime & Justice

Best Sound Editor (Movie/TV Series)

Anu Afolayan – Anikulapo

Best Soundtrack (Movie/TV Series)

Kent Edunjobi – Anikulapo

Best Makeup (Movie/TV Series)

Maryam Ndukwe, Hakeem Effects Onilogbo – Shanty Town

Best Writer (Movie/TV Series)

Sola Dada – Anikulapo

Best Cinematographer (Movie/TV Series)

Loukman Ali – Brotherhood

Best Supporting Actress Movie/TV Series

Efe Irele – Four Four Forty Four

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – (MOVIE/TV SERIES)

Abdisattar Ahmed – Gacal

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY- (MOVIE/TV SERIES)

Bimbo Ademoye – Selina

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY – (MOVIE/TV SERIES)

Samuel Perry (Broda Shaggi) – Inside Life

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA (MOVIE/TV SERIES)

Tobi Bakre – Brotherhood

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA -(MOVIE/TV SERIES)-

Public Voting

Bimbo Ademoye – Anikulapo

Enado Odigie – Flawsome

Immaculata Oko Kasum – Ile Owo

Ini Dima-Okojie – Flawsome

Ini Edo – Shanty Town

Nimo Loveline – The Planters Plantation

Nse Ikpe-Etim – Shanty Town

Osas Ighodaro – Man of God

Queen Nwokoye – Strained

Scarlet Gomez – Wura

Best Overall Movie, Africa

Industry Merit Award

Patience Ozokwo