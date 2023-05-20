AMVCA: Tobi Bakre, Bimbo Ademoye, Kunle Afolayan, Others Win Awards At 9th Edition
Nigerian producer and director, Kunle Afolayan, won the award for ‘Best Indigenous Language (Yoruba)’ for his movie ‘Anikulapo’ at the 9th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).
The 2023 AMVCA was held on Saturday at the Eko Convention Centre in Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Among movies that were nominated in different categories, Anikulapo got the highest with 16 nods, followed by Brotherhood featuring in 11 categories, and Shanty Town with 11 nominations as well.
Actress Bimbo Ademoye beat Mercy Johnson and Funke Akindele to win the award for ‘Best Comic Actress’.
Reality TV star Elozonam and Kie Kie picked up the ‘Best Online Social Content Creator’ award for their roles in ‘Back from the Future’ while Tobi Bakre won the ‘Best Actor In a Drama’ for his role in Brotherhood
Movies that got nominations under ‘Best Overall Movie’ category include
Femi Adebayo’s King of Thieves (Agesinkole), Funke Akindele’s Battle on Buka Street, Jade Osiberu’s Brotherhood, and Kunle Afolayan’s Anikulapo, Kayode Kasum’s Ile Owo, Mugisha Morris’ Tembele and Winifred Mena-Ajakpovi’s Four Four Forty-Four slugged it out in the.
The event had Toke Makinwa, Uti Nwachukwu, Sika Osei and VJ Adams as black carpet hosts, entertaining celebrities who graced the black carpet in glamorous outfits.
Popular Nigerian TV and Radio host, IK Osakioduwa and Miss Universe 2019, South African Zozi Tunzi, were main hosts of the event.
As usual, the 9th edition of the award show would avail viewers the opportunity of choosing their best dressed male and female celebrities of the night.
Below is the list of winners at the AMVCA 2023:
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Best Okoduwa – 100 of Us
Charles F. Solomon – Way to the Top
Charles F. Solomon; Oluchi Nsofor; Aaron Olayemi;
Famous Odion – Green: The Amazons
Chude Jideonwo – Awaiting Trial
Nathaniel George – Truck Blind Spot
Nora Awolowo – Nigeria-the Debut
Nora Awolowo – Baby Blues WINNER
BEST MOVIE EAST AFRICA
Click Click Bang – Philip Karanja Njenga WINNER
Elenor Nabwiso – Karamoja
Gashumba Emmanuel – Dial M for Maya
Hassan Mageye – Bedroom Chains
Lucy Mwangi – Baba Twins
Mugisha Herbert Morris – Tembele
Nadira Shakur – Married to Work
Omar Hamza – Gacal
Wilson Nkya & Jane Moshi – Frida
Wilson Nkya & Philipo Ngonyani – Mvamizi (The Intruder)
BEST MOVIE WEST AFRICA
Brotherhood – Jade Osiberu WINNER
Chris Odeh – Choke
Kayode Kasum Obara’ M
Kunle Afolayan – Anikulapo
Rent-A-Studio & Native Media TV – Kanaani
Samira Yakubu – Red Carpet
Winifred Mena Ajakpoviv – Four Four Forty Four
BEST MOVIE SOUTHERN AFRICA
Elvis Chucks – Jewel WINNER
Emmanuel Mwape – Silver Lining
Leburugraphy – Ke Bona Spoko
Best Short Film
Adeoye Adetunji – Pa Aromire
Best Online Social Content Creator
Elozonam , Kie Kie – Back From The Future
Best Indigenous Language, Swahili (Movie/TV Series)
Philip Karanja Njenga – Click Click Bang
Best Indigenous Language, Yoruba (Movie/TV Series)
Anikulapo – Kunle Afolayan
Best Indigenous Language, Hausa (Movie/TV Series)
Aisha – Abubakar Bashir Maishadda
Best Indigenous Language, Igbo (Movie/TV Series)
Uhuruchi – Victor Iyke
Best Art Director
Wale Adeleke – King Of Thieves (Agesinkole)
Best Costume Designer (Movie/TV Series)
Adeola Art-Alade – The Real Housewives of Lagos (Reunion Episode)
Best Lighting Designer (Movie/TV Series)
Mathew Yusuf – Brotherhood
Best Picture Editor (Movie/TV Series)
Holmes Awa & Daniel Tom – Crime & Justice
Best Sound Editor (Movie/TV Series)
Anu Afolayan – Anikulapo
Best Soundtrack (Movie/TV Series)
Kent Edunjobi – Anikulapo
Best Makeup (Movie/TV Series)
Maryam Ndukwe, Hakeem Effects Onilogbo – Shanty Town
Best Writer (Movie/TV Series)
Sola Dada – Anikulapo
Best Cinematographer (Movie/TV Series)
Loukman Ali – Brotherhood
Best Supporting Actress Movie/TV Series
Efe Irele – Four Four Forty Four
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – (MOVIE/TV SERIES)
Abdisattar Ahmed – Gacal
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY- (MOVIE/TV SERIES)
Bimbo Ademoye – Selina
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY – (MOVIE/TV SERIES)
Samuel Perry (Broda Shaggi) – Inside Life
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA (MOVIE/TV SERIES)
Tobi Bakre – Brotherhood
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA -(MOVIE/TV SERIES)-
Public Voting
Bimbo Ademoye – Anikulapo
Enado Odigie – Flawsome
Immaculata Oko Kasum – Ile Owo
Ini Dima-Okojie – Flawsome
Ini Edo – Shanty Town
Nimo Loveline – The Planters Plantation
Nse Ikpe-Etim – Shanty Town
Osas Ighodaro – Man of God
Queen Nwokoye – Strained
Scarlet Gomez – Wura
Best Overall Movie, Africa
Industry Merit Award
Patience Ozokwo