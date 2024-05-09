An Ode To My Grandfather: Chief Obafemi Jeremiah Awolowo SAN GCFR, 37 Years On
– Forever Remembered, Forever Adored
In the quiet of my thoughts, I see your face, thirty-seven years have slipped away, yet your presence lingers, day by day.
With wisdom deep as the ocean’s vast, you steered our ship through the tempests past.
In your footsteps, I learned to tread, guided by the words you once said. With courage and grace Papa, you led the way, inspiring generations to seize the day.
Forever remembered, Forever adored
Your legacy, a beacon so bright, illuminated the darkest night.
In each decision, I still hear your voice, Guiding me to make the right choice.
Oh, how I long for one more day, To sit with you and hear you say, Stories of old, lessons so profound,
In your wisdom, Papa was solace found.
Forever remembered, Forever adored
In the tapestry of time, your threads are sewn, A legacy of love and truth you’ve sown.
Though you’ve journeyed to a distant shore, your very essence lives forevermore. Forever remembered, forever adored, Obafemi Awolowo, continue to rest in perfect peace
So Papa, on this day, I stand on the shoulders of your name, I carry forth your eternal flame.
With gratitude and reverence, I honour thee, For the gift of your legacy, forever free. Forever remembered, Forever adored
Your grandson, Olusegun Awolowo 2nd