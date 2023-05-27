ANALYSIS: Will Tinubu Save Ganduje From Kwankwaso?

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The storm is gathering against the outgoing Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, as he steps out of the Government House to face an uncertain future. He will be leaving the Kano Government House for a successor who is a protégé of his former friend turned political foe, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Rabiu Kwankwaso may not be the governor of Kano State, but it is not an exaggeration to say he installed the governor-elect, Yusuf Kabir Abba, who will be inaugurated on May 29 as Ganduje’s successor.

Abba was Personal Assistant to Kwankwaso for 12 years and served under him first as private secretary to the government and later as commissioner when the latter was governor of the state. Abba is also Kwankwaso’s in-law, having married his niece. Abba has been with Kwankwaso for 37 years, serving in different capacities.

For a man who demands loyalty from associates, Kwankwaso must have total confidence in Abba to have fielded him as governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in 2019 and the New Nigerian Peoples Party in 2023, despite opposition from other aspirants.

Although he supported Ganduje in 2015, the two political associates soon fell out over how to run the government, leading to Ganduje wielding the big stick of the state’s chief executive to reduce Kwankwaso’s influence in the politics of the state.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), following petition from the state, went after Kwankwaso over alleged misappropriation of over N4 billion state pension fund. Ganduje also petitioned the EFCC alleging Kwankwaso diverted billions of naira meant for the construction of 5-kilometre roads in the 44 local governments of Kano state for his presidential campaign in 2015.

Some of Kwankwaso’s key commissioners were also arraigned by the state’s anti-corruption commission for allegedly diverting government funds. Former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II , who was installed by Kwankwaso as the 14th Emir was also deposed.

Kwankwaso did not openly fight the attempt to humiliate and whittle down his political influence in the state. He maintained a low profile but worked behind the scene to oil his political machinery in readiness for the governorship election. He nearly succeeded in 2019, but there was no failing in 2023.

Now with the Kano Government House in his grip, Kwankwaso is set to take his own pound of flesh. A man believed to be ruthless and unforgiving against adversaries when he wields power, Kwankwaso has already started his own sift aggression to consign Ganduje to political irrelevance.

While speaking at a public event in Cameroun, Kwankwaso dropped the hint that the in-coming administration of Abba intends to review the dethronement of Sanusi. It was a statement with huge implications for the state and for Ganduje.

It was also reported on May 16 that Kwankwaso met the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, in France. The story was deliberately leaked to the press but the agenda of the meeting was not disclosed. A day after the report, report of a telephone conversation between Ganduje and Ibrahim Masari, former vice presidential candidate(place holder) of the All Progressive Congress, emerged showing that the out-going governor was not happy with the meeting.

But neither Tinubu nor Kwankwaso has reacted to the reports yet – a development that doesn’t bode well for Ganduje. Especially against the background of a security report said to have been handed to the President-elect on some alleged illegalities perpetrated by Ganduje administration and for which the next administration is bent on punishing him.

THE WHISTLER learnt that the security report indicted Ganduje in the sale of government lands and property which include Daula Hotel and the Triumph Publishing Company, among others. Ganduje allegedly sold one of the landed property to his son for ten million naira, which was resold for five hundred million.

After leaving office on Monday, Ganduje will be hoping to reap from his labour for Tinubu. He supported Tinubu with everything to ensure he wins the presidential election in Kano. Although Kwankwaso won the presidential election in Kano, Tinubu was able to trounce Atiku Abubakar of the PDP to win big and come second.

Now is payback time for Ganduje and he will be hoping to get a good appointment and friendly support from Tinubu’s administration. But Kwankwaso is moving fast to kill his joy. The France meeting with Tinubu was the first direct shot. It’s a message to Ganduje that he will put a wedge between him and Tinubu.

Ganduje’s response to the report of his leaked conversation showed he clearly understood the game of his former boss. A statement issued by Mohammed Garba, his commissioner for information, said those behind the leaked audio were “people who are not comfortable with the existing long cordiality between Tinubu, Ganduje and Masari” and are trying to cause “disaffection between them.”

A highly regarded source in Kano told THE WHISTLER that Kwankwaso will ensure he “brings Ganduje to justice” over his alleged crimes as governor, adding that the fight “may be dirty.”

But can Ganduje count on his relationship with Tinubu to clip Kwankwaso’s wings and stop any attempt to humiliate him in Kano? Will Tinubu keep a distance from Ganduje after May 29? Can Tinubu save Ganduje from Kwankwaso? Yes, he can because he’s close to the two men! But will he?

Only time will tell.