Analyst Expresses Worry Over Alleged Subjugation Of Opposition By Ruling Parties

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Osmond Onu, a political scientist, Saturday, expressed worries over what he called ‘subjugation of opposition by ruling parties’ ahead of the 2023 elections.

Advertisement

Onu, in an interview with THE WHISTLER in Enugu, said the practice was against democratic principles. He warned that such tendencies would ruin Nigeria’s nascent democracy.

In his words, “The First and Second Republics in Nigeria collapsed as a result of the failure of the ruling elite to abide by the rule of the game. The ruling government in power will do everything to cow the opposition, including denying them public facilities.

“This attitude cuts across party lines. From Edo to Lagos; from Ebonyi to Enugu and Abia, the music is the same: stiffle the opposition and never allow them to have access to communicate with the public or market their manifestoes to the electorate.”

Advertisement

He said such practice would deny the electorate the liberty to choose the right leaders.

According to him, “Central to democracy is liberty to make choice and equality of choice. Unfortunately, in most African countries, especially Nigeria, the political elite have refused to abide by the basic tenets of democracy which is tolerance and accommodation of contrary views. Any wonder, in Nigeria, elections are do-or-die!”

He however predicted that the right leaders would emerge in 2023 because of the power of the social media, as well as the ‘political will of the electorate to change the old order’.

He said, “In 2023, it is going to be political tsunami as the election has moved from the use of public facilities for campaigns to the social media where people are united like a global village. Moreover, a majority of Nigerians want a change.”