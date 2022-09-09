Anambra: 4 Arrested For Operating Unregistered Private Security Guards, Possession Of Guns

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Four persons have been arrested in Anambra State for operating illegal private security guards and possession of guns.

They were arrested by the operatives of the state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corp (NSCDC) on Tuesday, 6th of September, 2022, the state PRO of the corps, Edwin Okadigbo, said in a statement.

He gave names of the suspects as Jubril Isah Samuel, Nzekwe Samson Kosi, Aneke Chidiebere and Egwuda David Ojochegbe. They also possessed two pump action shotguns, he said, adding that ‘they were arrested at various points in Awka following credible intelligence worked upon by the corps’.

Deputy commandant Francis Obinna Nnadi, head of Private Guards Company Department, who led the operation, said the arrest and recovery of the two pump action guns became imperative following discovery that most of those operating as private security outfits failed to adhere to the regulations governing the operations of Private Guard Companies as stated in the Private Guards Companies Act Cap. P30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and in line with the NSCDC Act Section 3, subsection b, c, d of 2007 as amended.

He said the state commandant of NSCDC, Isidore Chukwudi Chikere, had mandated the Private Guard Company Department to rid the state of all unregistered private security outfits.

He warned intending new operators to adhere strictly to the guidelines stipulated by the law.

He revealed that Section 17 of the Private Guard Decree, 1986, as amended in 2004, ‘forbids private security guards from carrying arms’, and advised residents of the state to confirm from NSCDC the credibility of any private guard company before requesting their services.