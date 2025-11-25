Anambra Assembly Ejects Suspended Lawmaker From Budget Session

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A suspended member of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Bernard Udemezue, was on Tuesday thrown out of the chamber shortly before Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s arrival for the presentation of the 2026 budget.

Udemezue, who represents Ayamelum Constituency, appeared at the plenary despite being under suspension.

His presence drew the attention of the Deputy Speaker, Chukwuma Okoye, and the member representing Oyi Constituency, Innocent Ojike, who informed him that he was yet to complete the procedures required to resume.

Security operatives later accompanied him out of the chamber. Supporters who came with him were also asked to leave the gallery.

The Deputy Speaker said the lawmaker did not follow due process, explaining that he did not submit a formal letter to the leadership of the House after the expiration of his three-month suspension.

Udemezue, however, maintained that he had submitted the required letters before attending the session.

He was later taken to the new legislative building by security personnel.

As of the time of filing this report, lawmakers were still awaiting Governor Soludo’s arrival for the 2026 budget presentation.

The Assembly suspended Udemezue in August 2025 over a social media post in which he alleged marginalisation of his constituency in the allocation of constituency funds.