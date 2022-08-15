Anambra Auto Crash Claims Two

Nigeria
By Chinedu Aroh

Two persons were killed Saturday night in an auto crash which occurred at Nteje in Anambra State.

Twelve persons, compromising eight male adults and four female adults, were involved in the crash. Five of them sustained varying degrees of injuries, the state command of the Federal Road Safety Corps said.

The command’s sector public education officer, Margaret Onabe, said the accident involved a truck with registration FKJ22XJ number and a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number GDD68ZP.

She said, “The probable cause of the crash was road obstruction and excessive speed.”

An eyewitness said the truck developed fault and was abandoned by the driver after placing a caution sign at the front and rear.

“The bus driver was on speed and rammed into the truck from the rear,” the witness said.

Meanwhile, the sector commander, FRSC, Anambra State, Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi, while commiserating with the families of the dead victims, warned motorists to desist from over-speeding and ensure they keep to recommend speed limit.

