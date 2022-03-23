Anambra: Confusion Among Keke Operators As Touts Continue Ticket Sale Despite Ban

Revenue collectors in Anambra State have continued their businesses in defiance to the orders of Gov Chukwuma Soludo, THE WHISTLER reports.

The governor had during his swearing-in on March 17 banned all kinds of revenue collections and touting in the state. He said the move was to sanitise the system for optimal performance and to block revenue leakages.

However, a survey by our correspondent in Awka on Wednesday showed that the operators had defied the orders. One of them was seen issuing N50 tickets to the operators at Unizik Temporary Site where keke operators load passengers to Mgbakwu.

A keke operator, who did not identify himself, said, “We don’t know why we are still being charged. Some operators say those that Soludo banned are illegal ones.”

Another operator at Amawbia said, “They reduced the charge from N100 to N50. If we refuse to pay, the collectors seem ready to fight. We don’t know what to do. Let the police come and help us.”

The state police public relations officer, DSP Tochuckwu Ikenga, told our correspondent that, “Our men are posted to different junctions and parks within the state to enforce this directive.

“We further encourage Ndi Anambra to call the police command on 07039194332, emergency number 112, or the PPRO on 08039334002 in event of anyone flouting this order. We are ready to come and arrest the situation.”