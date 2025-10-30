Anambra Council Chairman Stops APC Governorship Rally

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Chairman of Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Shedrack Azubuike, has stopped a planned political rally by the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu.

The action followed an alleged violation of the state’s directive prohibiting the use of school premises for public events during school hours.

Members of Ukachukwu’s campaign team had reportedly set up canopies for a rally at St. Augustine Primary School, Umunze, when the council chairman arrived and halted the activity.

Azubuike was said to have ordered the immediate dismantling of the structures and directed the organisers to vacate the premises, citing a lack of official clearance and violation of state education regulations.

The chairman further defended the restriction citing an August 14 directive, issued by the Anambra State Ministry of Education, banning political, religious, or social gatherings in both public and private schools during school hours.

Advertisement

“The noise and disruption from such gatherings interfere with teaching and learning,” Azubuike explained.

“This enforcement is not against any group. It is to maintain peace, order, and public safety in line with our council’s regulations.

“Any group or individual seeking to use a school facility must first obtain written clearance,” Azubuike explained.

He warned that school heads or proprietors who fail to enforce the directive would face administrative or legal sanctions, adding that the council remains committed to ensuring that all public gatherings in Orumba South comply with established administrative and safety standards.