Anambra CP Hails Stakeholders For Peaceful Polls, Seeks Sustained Cooperation

The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has appreciated security stakeholders, community leaders, and residents of the state for their cooperation and support in ensuring peace and security throughout the just-concluded Anambra Governorship Election.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ikenga Tochukwu, on Sunday, the Commissioner attributed the peaceful atmosphere recorded across the state to the collective efforts of sister security agencies, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), traditional rulers, youth groups, and other critical partners who worked closely with the Police in sustaining the message of peace and promoting communal harmony before, during, and after the polls.

According to Orutugu, the synergy among security stakeholders and the cooperation of residents greatly enhanced operational coordination, contributing immensely to the success of the Command’s election security plan.

This, he noted, ensured that voters across the state were able to exercise their franchise in a safe, secure, and conducive environment.

He commended officers and men of the Command for their professionalism, resilience, and dedication throughout the election period, reaffirming the Command’s commitment to maintaining public order and protecting lives and property in Anambra State.

“Such partnership has shown that peace and security are attainable when communities, institutions, and law enforcement work hand in hand for a common purpose,” CP Orutugu stated.

The Commissioner further urged residents to continue to support the Police and other security agencies in consolidating the gains of peace achieved during the elections and to promptly report any suspicious persons or activities capable of breaching public peace.

He emphasised that the command’s post-election strategy would focus on sustaining the spirit of unity, tolerance, and mutual respect that characterised the election period, noting that these values remain essential to the state’s development and cohesion.

It will be recalled that, in the weeks leading up to the Governorship Election, CP Orutugu had embarked on a state-wide security advocacy tour, engaging with traditional rulers, youth leaders, religious bodies, and market unions across communities in Anambra.

The tour, according to the Police Command, was aimed at building voter confidence, fostering dialogue, and promoting a violence-free election process.

The Police Command stated that it does not take the cooperation and compliance of residents for granted, adding that the collective display of maturity and civic responsibility during the polls reflected Anambra’s deep commitment to peace and progress.

“The Command encourages residents to sustain the same spirit of unity, tolerance, and mutual respect that strengthens our collective resolve to reject anything capable of dividing us as a people,” the statement added.