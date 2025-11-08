Anambra Decides: BVAS Glitches, Vote Buying Claims Raise Concerns In Onitsha, Idemili LGAs

577 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Reports of glitches affecting the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines have emerged from several polling units across Onitsha and Idemili Local Government Areas of Anambra State.

This has caused delays to the voting exercise, THE WHISTLER reports.

Our correspondent gathered that voting had been delayed as of 10 am at PU001, Fegge Ward 5, St John Primary School in Onitsha LGA.

Ad hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) lamented their inability to commence the voting exercise as of 10 am.

However, an official confirmed that the Registration Area Centres (RAC) technician had arrived to examine the BVAS and promised to bring a replacement device.

Advertisement

A similar issue was recorded about 10:30 am in PU 008, Ward 07, Nnobi, Idemili South LGA of the state.

An All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) agent at the polling unit complained that the BVAS was failing to read some voter cards.

The presiding office, however, said a technician had been contacted to fix the glitch.

Also, in PU012, Uruagu Ward 1, Nnewi North, LGA, the BVAS is said to have failed to accredit some persons through both the fingerprint and facial verification.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the elderly voters are primarily affected by this glitch in this ward.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, there have been allegations of vote buying in PU 003, Ward 8, Nnobi, Idemili South LGA.

A party agent was reportedly seen handing over a piece of paper to voters after they cast their ballots. The agent was said to have taken their details and written them on a sheet of paper.

Another transactional arrangement was observed at PU10, Ward 3, Port Harcourt Road, Fegge, Onitsha LGA.

After the voters cast their ballots, they collect a small green slip and present it to a lady, who then writes down the voter’s name.

In Lilu (Ward 18, PU 01 and 07), agents representing APGA were observed writing down the names of voters after they cast their ballots.

In Umuleri II, Ama Mgbede, PU 13, Anambra East LGA, Centre for Journalism Innovation (CJID) noted that although voting is ongoing, Party agents of the All Progressive Party (APC) were writing down the names of voters in exchange for promised tokens and instructing voters on whom to vote for.

Advertisement

The agents were reportedly seated behind the cubicle area to observe the proceedings, with one man monitoring while another wrote the names.

The same was recorded at PU 001, 002 and 003, Orie Eziagu Ward in Orumba South, where APGA and APC agents were observed writing the names of people who voted.

The chairperson of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Joash Amupitan, had promised a peaceful, transparent, and credible governorship election, noting its preparedness to deliver an election that reflects the people’s will.