Anambra Decides: Soludo’s Polling Unit Fast-Tracks Voting For PwDs, Elderly

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

People with Disabilities (PwDs) and the elderly are being given priority in Saturday’s voting exercise at Polling Unit 002 in Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area, where the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate and incumbent governor, Chukwuma Soludo, is expected to cast his ballot.

Here, accreditation and voting commenced at 8:30 am, and a total of 924 registered electors are expected to cast their vote.

THE WHISTLER observed a much larger crowd compared to other polling units. Voters were also offered seats beneath canopies while waiting to exercise their franchise.

This polling unit (PU 002), which is sited in a residential building, drew a notable presence of elderly voters alongside various security operatives.

THE WHISTLER observed that the elderly were assisted through their voting exercise in an atmosphere that remained calm and organised.

Advertisement

“Is this where Soludo would vote?” one voter asked. The residents are waiting to cast their ballots alongside the gubernatorial candidate.

On Friday, THE WHISTLER reported that out of 2,826,404 registered voters, a total of 3,456 were confirmed as PwDs.

However, TAF Africa Hub, a disability inclusion raised concerns over the lack of disaggregated data on Permanent Voter Card (PVC) collection among PWDs in the state.

The organisation noted the difficulty of many PwDs who are disenfranchised from exercising their franchise owing to the lack of adequate and appropriate measures to ensure that the process is accessible and seamless.

“The absence of disaggregated data on PVC collection among persons with disabilities raises concern, as such data is essential for effective electoral planning and inclusive participation.

Advertisement

“Sixteen 16 political parties are fielding candidates in the election, yet none have nominated a person with a disability, reflecting the continued gap in political inclusion and representation,” TAF Africa, Chairperson, PwD Election Hub, Dr Amina Zakari said on Friday.