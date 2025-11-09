Anambra Decides: Ukachukwu Rejects Soludo’s Victory

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the just-concluded election, Nicholas Ukachukwu, has rejected the outcome of the ballot.

Ukachukwu, while addressing the press on Sunday, described the election process as marred by intimidation and violence.

The candidate who emerged as the first runner-up in the election, with over 99,000 votes, alleged that several of his supporters were attacked, while some sustained injuries and lost property during the election.

“The election was riddled with intimidation, violence against our supporters, and destruction of property.

“Some of them had their cars and houses burnt, while my running mate was threatened and had to run for her life,” Ukachukwu said.

The APC candidate stated that he had begun consultations with his party stakeholders, agents, and supporters across the state before deciding on the next line of action.

“We are currently collating information from our agents and speaking with our party leadership before making a categorical statement on what to do next,” he explained.

Ukachukwu also alleged that one of his supporters was arrested while carrying funds meant for the payment of party agents, which police operatives allegedly mistook for money meant for vote buying.

“They arrested my supporter who was to pay our agents, claiming he was carrying money for vote buying.

“How can I buy votes against a sitting governor who controls the state treasury? The result of the election will show you who actually bought votes,” he said.

The APC candidate further lamented that some of his party members were abducted and held hostage until after the election, adding that APC members were the main targets of arrests and intimidation during the poll.

“Go and check, all those arrested were APC people. A young lady in Anambra East had her house burnt simply because she supported our party,” Ukachukwu alleged.

Despite the challenges, he said the 99,445 votes he received in the poll showed that the APC had made strong inroads in the state.

“For me to have 99,000 genuine votes is unprecedented. Those votes came from people who genuinely believe Anambra must move forward. It is proof that APC can no longer be ignored in Anambra politics,” he added.

Ukachukwu said he would continue to engage with his supporters to determine the next steps for the party and its campaign team.

“Those 99,000 voters and our agents who worked under difficult circumstances are the people I will consult before we decide our next move,” he said.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) the winner of the election.

Soludo secured victory across a majority of the 21 local government areas in the state with 422,664 votes.