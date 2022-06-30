Anambra Doctors May Withdraw Services Over ‘Rising’ Abduction Of Members

The Anambra State wing of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, has threatened to embark on strike following increasing cases of abduction of its members in the state.

This was disclosed in a statement made available to THE WHISTLER in Awka on Thursday.

The statement was signed by Dr Jane Ezeonu and Dr Dubem Awachie, acting chairman and secretary of NMA in the state respectively.

The statement called on Gov Charles Soludo to act in conjunction with security agencies to nip the recurring incidents in the bud.

About three of their members were reportedly kidnapped between January and June this year, the union said.

The doctors said, “We regretfully bring to notice yet another kidnap of a doctor in Anambra.

“On Saturday, June 25, a doctor and member of our association was kidnapped in the evening while returning from work at Nimo, where he works in a private hospital.

“He was kidnapped alongside a friend, a pharmacy student, and were both held in captivity for over 24 hours by their abductors.

“They were only released in the night of June 26. The NMA in Anambra deeply appreciates our colleagues, as well as other friends, who rallied round to support the family to facilitate their release.”

It said medical personnel are law-abiding, and should not be exposed to dangers because of the nature of their duties.

The union warned that with the spate of the kidnapping, its members would not guarantee the provision of unhindered healthcare services to the people. It then called on the state government to take urgent measures to ensure their security.

The statement added, “NMA totally condemns this recurring sad situation which has made life unbearable for the citizens and has contributed significantly to the brain drain in the state.

“We seize this opportunity to once again call on the authorities, particularly the Anambra government, to step up efforts at surmounting the security challenges in the state.

“We may resort to actions to reverse this ugly trend and safeguard our memb