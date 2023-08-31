Anambra: Four Burglars Nabbed, Items Recovered

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The police in Ogidi, Anambra State, have nabbed a four-man burglary gang that targets commercial shops across the state.

The operatives acted on a tip-off which they received on 30th August, 2023, and stormed the hideout of the gang and cordoned it to prevent escape of any of the gang members, the state police public relations officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said on Thursday.

Quoting him, “Four suspects, all of them from Ebonyi State, were arrested. Items recovered from them are two ladies motorcycles, two big generators, one wheelbarrow, one deep freeze, and three bags of rice and two large iron cutters.”

Ikenga added that, “On interrogations, the suspects confessed to have broken into a store at Nanka in Orumba North LGA of Anambra State to steal the recovered items.”

Meanwhile, the state commissioner of police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, has commended the newly posted DPO in Ogidi, CSP Uche Onyinaya, “for hitting the ground running.”

The team had earlier arrested and recovered a Baretta pistol from a cultist.

The CP further directed that investigation be extended to Nanka to locate the owners of the stores, and a motor licensing office for records of owners of the motorcycles with a view to returning the recovered items to the rightful owners.

Ikenga said the suspects would be arraigned in court as soon as investigation was concluded.