Anambra Govt Hits Back At Critics, Insists Soludo Not Envious Of Obi

The Anambra State Government has dismissed claims that Governor Chukwuma Soludo envies former governor and Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The position was contained in an opinion piece authored by the State Commissioner for Information, Dr Law Mefor, on Monday.

Mefor insisted that both men operate on entirely different levels of political and professional accomplishment.

Mefor accused Obi of provoking political tensions in the state while seeking sympathy whenever Soludo responds.

He argued that contrary to public speculation, Soludo has no reason to envy Obi, citing the governor’s national and international track record, including his tenure as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

“Soludo can never be sacrificed, and those who wish it as a precondition for peace are seriously mistaken,” the Commissioner wrote.

According to him, “It is perfectly in Obi’s character not to acknowledge that Soludo had been the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and won awards at the global level.

“Soludo has justly been lionised as the best Central Bank Governor in Africa and beyond.”

He added that Soludo holds a higher national honour: Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR), compared to Obi’s CON, insisting that those pushing the narrative of rivalry were deliberately ignoring the facts.

“As they say in popular parlance, ‘Shoe get size,’” Mefor said, adding that “those who say Soludo envies Peter Obi should know that they are not in the same league.”

The statement also alleged that Obi and members of the Labour Party attempted to use their momentum from the 2023 presidential election to take control of the Anambra State House of Assembly “and subsequently unseat Soludo.”

Mefor described the move as “a civilian coup plot gone awry,” accusing Obi of tactically supporting the Labour Party’s governorship candidate during the just-concluded election.

The Commissioner further claimed that Obi campaigned in his hometown, Agulu, urging voters to support the Labour Party rather than Soludo.

“It is on record that Peter Obi made a video pleading with his Agulu people to vote for the Labour Party and shun Soludo and APGA.

“Of course, his people comprehensively ignored him and voted for APGA,” he said, noting that Soludo won all four wards in the community.

Despite the accusations, the government insisted Soludo had previously demonstrated goodwill toward Obi.

“For starters, it was Governor Soludo who allowed Peter Obi to use the Anambra State Government House to announce his presidential ambition,” Mefor said, adding that Soludo even offered the APGA platform for Obi’s political aspirations.

The Commissioner argued that the former governor repaid the gesture with political “shenanigans,” claiming Obi’s camp had consistently attempted to undermine Soludo’s administration.

Mefor issued a stern warning to Obi to avoid further political provocations, suggesting that the former governor risks triggering a full-scale comparison that may not favour him.

“If this provocation continues, then the real comparison becomes inevitable, and all gloves will be removed,” he cautioned.

The statement comes days after Soludo secured a landslide victory in the November 8 governorship election, where he was declared the winner in all 21 local government areas.