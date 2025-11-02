Anambra Guber: Atiku Warns INEC Against Manipulation, Canvasses Support For ADC

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure transparency and integrity in the forthcoming Anambra State governorship election, warning against any form of manipulation that could undermine the will of the people.

Atiku, in a statement on Sunday, also urged voters in Anambra to rally behind the African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate, Nwosu Chima John, and his running mate, Nwobu Geoffrey Ndubisi, describing them as the right team to lead the state into a new era of prosperity and stability.

He described the November 8 election as a decisive moment for the people of Anambra to end the cycle of poor governance and to prevent the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from subverting the popular will.

He said, “The Anambra State governorship election next weekend is one of the off-cycle elections according to the country’s election timetable.

“But rather than being like any other, the election offers a unique opportunity to end the era of poor governance in the state and to ensure that the ruling APC does not get the chance to practice its notoriety of snatching and running away with the mandate of the people.”

The former vice president emphasised that the upcoming poll is not just a contest for power but a defining moment for the future of the state.

“This election calls our consciousness to a moment when we must rally round the candidates of the African Democratic Congress, Nwosu Chima John and Nwobu Geoffrey Ndubisi, to lead Anambra State into a new era of prosperity and economic stability,” he said.

Atiku also challenged INEC, under the leadership of Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN, to demonstrate impartiality and fairness in managing the process.

“The election is an opportunity for the electoral umpire under the leadership of Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN, to prove to the world that it has turned a new page and that the integrity of our elections will not be sacrificed for the satisfaction of the ruling party,” he warned.

He urged all registered voters in the state to turn out en masse to exercise their franchise and to mobilise others in support of the ADC, saying their participation could shape a new political direction for the country.

“It is therefore important that every registered voter in Anambra not only determines to vote but also mobilises huge support for the candidate of the ADC,” Atiku said.

The former vice president expressed confidence in the political consciousness of the Anambra electorate, describing the state as a historic symbol of leadership, enterprise, and innovation in Nigeria.

“Anambra is a place with so many good histories about our great country. I believe that yet again, Ndi Anambra will open the chapter of a new beginning in Nigeria, where the ADC would bring lasting prosperity, peace and stability to our country,” he added.