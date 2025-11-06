Anambra Guber: Community Donates N200m To Support Soludo’s Re-Election

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The people of Isuofia community in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra have donated N200m in support of the re-election of their son, Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

The community made the donation on Thursday, when they trooped out in large numbers to welcome Soludo, who returned home ahead of Saturday’s governorship election.

President-General of the Isuofia People’s Movement, Fidelis Okafor,, who spoke on behalf of the community, said the donation was aimed at ensuring a decisive victory for Soludo at the polls.

“As our son, Soludo has always been accessible, listening to our concerns and addressing our needs.

“His commitment to grassroots governance has transformed the state and brought pride to our community,” he said.

Another community leader, Ifeanyi Ifemelu, said Mr Soludo’s policies had positively impacted lives across the state.

According to him, there is a need to re-elect Soludo to sustain the progress.

Similarly, Chief Evarist Ubah, described Soludo as a leader who had shown unwavering dedication to the development of Anambra.

He urged the people to give him another mandate to continue his transformation agenda.

Responding, Soludo thanked his kinsmen for their overwhelming support and encouraged them to come out en masse to vote for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on Saturday.

He highlighted some of his administration’s achievements and urged the people to see the election as an opportunity to shape the future of the state.

“Across Anambra, they say we are the consensus candidate, but your vote is your voice. On Nov. 8, I urge each of you to make that voice heard.

“We have accomplished much together, but there is still more to be done.

“Election day is not just about choosing leaders; it is about choosing the future we want for our children and generations to come,” Soludo said.