Anambra Guber: INEC Commences Distribution Of Sensitive Election Materials

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has begun the distribution of sensitive and non-sensitive materials for the November 8 Anambra State governorship election.

The commission said 16 candidates from 16 political parties will contest the governorship election, with the incumbent, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), seeking re-election.

The materials, which arrived at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Awka branch on Wednesday, were distributed on Thursday under the supervision of the Anambra State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr. Elizabeth Agwu, amid tight security.

Dr. Agwu said early distribution was necessary to ensure that all election materials reached their locations ahead of the poll, adding that INEC was fully prepared for a smooth and credible exercise.

At the CBN premises, party agents monitored the sorting and distribution of sensitive materials, including the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), Forms EC8A and EC8B, under the watch of security personnel.

Agwu urged voters across Anambra to participate fully in the election, saying INEC had concluded comprehensive arrangements with political parties, security agencies, and civil society organisations.

“People should come out and vote. Do not assume that your vote will not count or that a preferred candidate has already won. INEC is prepared to deliver a credible and peaceful election,” she said.

She added that movement of key sensitive materials to various Registration Area Centres (RACs) had already begun in line with final-stage preparations.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police overseeing the election, CP Abayomi Shogunle, announced an increase in security deployment from 45,000 to 55,000 personnel.

According to him, the reinforcement aims to ensure adequate security at polling units and reassure voters of their safety.

“The increase in security personnel is not to intimidate eligible voters but to ensure effective operations and protection for voters and electoral officials. At least three officers will be stationed at every polling unit,” he said.

The security deployment includes officers from the Nigeria Police Force, Immigration Service, NDLEA, DSS and other agencies.

Shogunle assured residents that the election would be free, fair, transparent, and peaceful.