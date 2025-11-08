Anambra Guber: INEC Uploads 56% Of Election Results

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

As collation and announcement continue, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has uploaded 56.47 per cent of the results from the Anambra State governorship election to its Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

Checks by THE WHISTLER on the INEC website at 4:40 pm on Saturday confirmed the update.

Out of the 5,718 polling units where the election was conducted, results from over 3,200 polling units have been uploaded to the portal.

Meanwhile, Ms Dimma Nwobi, an Election Observer from the Nigerian Civil Society Situation Room, has raised concerns over vote buying and security lapses at some polling units in Nnewi South.

Nwobi made the observation while speaking with newsmen at Nnewi South Area during Saturday’s governorship election.

Advertisement

She described as disturbing practice where party operatives were collecting voters’ cards, with INEC officials providing forms to vote which were then handed back to party agents to deposit in the ballot boxes.

“They are actually buying votes, negotiating. It is sad,” Nwobi said.

She also reported that a party agent visibly upset about the situation was shouting at an INEC official.

On security, Nwobi pointed out that only one policeman was assigned to four polling units at a local school, which she deemed insufficient.

“I have escalated the matter to our Situation Room so that more policemen can be deployed to the school,” she added.