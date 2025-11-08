Anambra Guber: LP’s Moghalu Loses Polling Unit To Soludo

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate, George Moghalu, has lost his polling unit to the incumbent governor, Charles Soludo in the ongoing Anambra governorship election.

Results from Polling Unit 017, Uruagu Ward 1, Nnewi North Local Government Area declared by the assistant presiding officer 1, show that Moghalu lost to the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Soludo who scored 57.

Moghalu polled 22 votes out of the 463 registered voters.

Only 86 electorates were accredited for the poll.

The remaining votes were shared among other participating parties.