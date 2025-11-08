Anambra Guber: Residents, Commercial Vehicle Operators Defy Movement Restriction

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Some residents and commercial vehicle operators in Awka and Onitsha in Anambra on Saturday defied the restriction of movement order by the Police Command in the state.

The restriction of movement was expected to take effect from midnight to 6.00 p.m. on Saturday.

It was also expected to affect all roads within the state, including interstate highways.

Commercial vehicles were operating freely in some parts of Awka, the state capital, while commuters boarded the vehicles.

The situation was the same from Ogidi Local Government Area to Nkpor junction.

The presence of security personnel on the popular Nkpor Road, as well as other spots and popular junctions across the state capital, was also observed.

Late arrival of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials was recorded in some polling units in Awka and Onitsha.

For instance, the INEC officials manning Agwuoka polling unit 008 were seen being dropped at their duty posts at exactly 8:40 a.m., while their counterparts in Aroma polling unit 022 were seen setting up their stand about the same time.

Also, at the Awka South Local Government Area, an INEC official monitoring the exercise, Mrs Mary Fajoye, said that election materials, both sensitive and non-sensitive, had left the INEC office in the council area since yesterday.

Fajoye said although there were initial hitches by polling officers in locating some of their registration areas, she said that the matter had been sorted out.

Also at Amawbia 02, Polling Unit 3, Central School 111, Awka South, officials and materials were already set by 8:19 a.m., awaiting official commencement of voting by 8:30 a.m.

The Presiding Officer, Mr Mark Kalu, of Polling Unit 3, was seen addressing the electorate on the preparedness and process for the conduct of the poll.

Kalu, who appealed for decorum, informed the voters that priority would be given to albinos, persons with disabilities (PWDs) and the aged.

As of the time of filing this report, accreditation of voters had commenced at the Polling Unit, Eze Chima Primary School on Awka Road.