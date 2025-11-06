Anambra Guber: Soludo Declares Friday Work-Free Day

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has declared Friday as a work-free day for all civil and public servants in the state ahead of the governorship election scheduled for Saturday.

Soludo is seeking reelection on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

A statement issued on Thursday by the Head of Service, Theodore Igwegbe, said the governor approved the work-free day to afford workers ample time to travel to their respective locations for participation in the election.

Igwegbe said the state government views the active participation of its workforce in the electoral process as a “civic responsibility” and a vital contribution to good governance and the development of democracy in the state.

The statement read in part: “The Anambra State government has graciously approved the declaration of Friday, November 7, 2025, as a work-free day for all civil and public servants in the state.

“This will afford workers ample time to travel to their respective locations for participation in the Anambra State governorship election scheduled for Saturday, November 8, 2025.

“Consequently, all political appointees, permanent secretaries, and heads of ministries, departments, and agencies are hereby requested to bring the contents of this circular to the attention of their staff and ensure full compliance. Please be guided accordingly.”

THE WHISTLER reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission said 16 candidates from 16 political parties are participating in the election.