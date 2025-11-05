Anambra Guber: Soludo Funding State Militias To Disrupt Polls, Says YPP

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Governorship candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Paul Chukwuma, has accused the Anambra Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, of funding state militias to disrupt Saturday’s governorship election on Saturday.

Chukwuma made this allegation during an interview on Arise Television on Wednesday.

The candidate said that although he has confidence in INEC and the security agencies, the incumbent governor and aspirant in the forthcoming election could scuttle the election.

He said, “I have absolute confidence in the system, especially with INEC and the security agencies.

“Inasmuch as I’m very confident of winning this election, and this confidence finds expression in the robust campaign we have had in Anambra state.

“However, I must quickly point out that the incumbent governor, regardless of whatever assurance he may have given, is poised to scuttle this election to the extent that he has made all the necessary arrangements to violate various provisions of the electoral act.

“For instance, as we speak, the governor has made arrangements in my local government, Anambra East.

The governor is using the local government chairmen to ensure that the state militias, which the governor is funding, are used to scuttle this election.”

The governor has not responded to the accusation, and attempts to reach the state government were unsuccessful.

However, the governor had enjoined the various political candidates during the peace accord signing to ensure “each man one vote” during the election and to shun all forms of violence during and after the election.