Anambra Guber: Supreme Court Nullifies Andy Ubah’s Candidature

The Supreme Court on Tuesday affirmed that the All Progressive Congress fielded no candidate at the November 6 Governorship election in Anambra state.

The apex court further aligned with the Appeal Court’s findings on the APC flagbearer, Andy Ubah, by similarly nullifying his candidature at the poll.

The Supreme Court, like the appellate court, agreed that the APC did not conduct valid primaries.

Before the case went to higher courts, THE WHISTLER had reported that Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had on December 21, 2021 held that based on evidence before it, relevant stakeholders in the party likely connived with Ubah to choose him as the party’s flagbearer.

The suit was instituted at the trial court by an APC Governorship aspirant, Chief George Moghalu.

APC, Independent National Electoral Commission and Ubah were defendants in the matter.