Anambra Guber: Take Alternative Routes — Police Direct Travellers, Restrict Movement

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Anambra State Police Command has announced a total restriction of vehicular movement within and across the state ahead of Saturday’s governorship election scheduled for November 8.

The Command spokesperson, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, in a statement on Friday, said the restriction covering both interstate and intrastate movements will be enforced from 12:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on election day.

The restriction, the police noted, will also affect all interstate travellers passing through Anambra during the election period.

“The restriction applies to all forms of motorised transportation, including: Private vehicles, Commercial vehicles, Trucks, Tricycles, Motorcycles and shuttle buses.

“All intended interstate travellers intending to travel through any part of the State are advised to take alternative routes during this period.

“Only persons on essential duties such as designated INEC officials, accredited journalists and election observers, medical personnel, emergency responders and essential services providers would be exempted such persons must carry a valid identification and clearance tag at all times,” the police said.

Advertisement

Tochukwu said the decision was jointly reached at a security meeting involving heads of all security agencies in the state, held at the Police Headquarters in Awka.

“The restriction is aimed at preventing the movement of political thugs and other criminal elements who may attempt to disrupt the electoral process,” he said.

The police urged residents to cooperate with the directive, noting that it was designed to safeguard lives and property, ensure a peaceful electoral atmosphere, and guarantee that voters can freely exercise their rights.

“We call on the electorate to remain law-abiding and to cooperate with security personnel who will be deployed across the state to enforce the restriction and maintain order,” the statement added.

Saturday’s election is expected to witness a massive deployment of security personnel across Anambra’s 21 local government areas to ensure calm and credible voting.