Anambra Hotel Shut Down Over Amorous Viral Video Of Students

Wintess Garden Hotel, Awka, Anambra State, has been shut down following a viral sex video at the hotel’s swimming pool last week.

Recall that the alleged video showed some youths, said to be students of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, engaging in amorous activities in the pool while being filmed.

Against this background, the state government has ordered the closure of the hotel.

The order was contained in a statement signed by the state commissioner for culture, entertainment and tourism, Donatus Onyenji.

According to him, the closure of the facility was to pave way for investigations into the matter.

He said, “This and other such indecent operational standard and unholy acts of public show of indecency must not be allowed in any hotel in Anambra.

“Government of Anambra State hereby directs the management of Wintess Garden Hotel to shut down operations pending further investigations and review of the application.”

He said the order was in accordance with the provisions of the Anambra State Tourism and Hospitality Law 2016.

The general manager of the hotel, Ndibe Ikeh, in a reaction, said, “Wintess Garden Hotel is a responsible organisation with good moral values. Our services are open to the public.

“We apologise for this embarrassment and thank the state government for its kind intervention.”

The authorities of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, has also denied that the students involved in the act were from the university.

Unizik’s spokesman, Mrs Chika Ene, said, “The individuals in the video are not students of our noble institution.

“The management of the university frowns at such immoral acts and thus reiterates the core values of self-discipline and good morals which university is instilling in its students.”