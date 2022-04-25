Anambra: Igbo Youths Explain Rise In Gunmen Attacks Since Soludo Came To Office

Activities of unknown gunmen have escalated in Anambra State since Governor Charles Soludo became governor of the state on March 17.

Igbo youths who spoke to THE WHISTLER have suggested that Soludo’s approach to matters concerning the Indigenous People of Biafra was the opposite of what was expected of him on assumption of office, and may be responsible for the recent gun violence recorded in the state.

Some Igbo youths told our correspondent in Awka on Monday that the sit-at-home order on Mondays would remain despite its cancellation by the IPOB. The order was initiated to effect the release of the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. He is facing trials over alleged running of a proscribed group, treason and jumping bail in 2017.

Johnson Onyeke, a business man, told THE WHISTLER that, “The governor of Anambra State would have taken the shine and restored peace in the Southeastern if he didn’t start his administration by confronting IPOB, and trying to destroy its structure.

“Soludo was right that IPOB is an ideology. But his error is by trying to identify with some members he believes are genuine.

“If truly IPOB is an ideology, how can he isolate some groups within the structure and treat others as criminals?”

For Kingsley Anyanwu, a student, “Soludo did not learn from mistakes of Gov Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, who currently does not live in his state out of fear. Hope failed to realise that dialogue is the best. He is almost ruining his state with his military approach.

“Today is Monday, and nothing is happening. I don’t know who attacks the other, but the message is clear. Our leaders should address the demands of Nnamdi Kanu.

“Since Soludo chose to fight them with security operatives, the problem is escalating.”

On the way out, Samson Okoye, from Abakaliki, said, “The agitators want a rallying father figure. The person should be able to stand with them, and conscientise them.

“Most IPOB members want to die over what they believe in. Those turning violent simply don’t see any sign of hope for the emancipation of the Igbo land.”

Our correspondent reports that Soludo on assumption of office announced that he would work with the IPOB in such as members of the group would lay down their arms and embrace peace. He also granted law-abiding ones amnesty.

However, the state has witnessed violent attacks of late. Some of the attacks were at the local government of Gov Soludo.

Meanwhile, today’s sit-at-home is being observed in most states in the Southeast. Foodstuffs and patent medicine dealers were however seen attending to customers.