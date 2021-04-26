Anambra Indigenes In Abuja Partner FCT In Seed Planting Initiative

43 SHARES Share Tweet

The Anambra State Towns People Association will partner the Department of Parks and Recreation of the Federal Capital Territory Administration in the Presidential Initiative Programme on Seed Planting.

This was among the resolutions reached after a meeting by the assistant president general of the association, Nze Kanayo Chukwumezie, and the director, Parks and Recreation of the FCTA, Hajia Raskatu Abdulazeez, in Abuja on Monday.

Nze Kanayo, during the visit, further solicited the allocation of a park and recreation centre to the association for the promotion of the rich cultural heritage of the state and the country at large.

According to Chukwumezie, “Anambra people are unique because we are promoters of our cultural heritage. With this proposed parks and recreation centre, we shall have the platform to showcase what makes us tick. It is also in line with our move to project our Anambra Day on the cultural calendar of the FCT and Nigeria. This will make it international. I commend this department for ensuring international standards in the parks administration across the FCT. Our initiative will be a boost to the sector.”

Responding, Hajia Raskatu Abdulazeez said the Presidential Initiative Programme on Seed Planting is being anchored by the Federal Ministry of Environment, and would have been carried out last year, but for the unfavourable weather.

She said, “The programme ought to have been done since last August. About 70,000 seeds were to be brought from the South, but the weather was hot then. We advised for the postponement because it would be difficult to manage them under such weather. The planting was then shifted to the rainy season. We have some NGOs that have been partnering with us in the initiative. With this understanding, your association, ASTPA, will be among the bodies to carry out the seed planting in selected seventeen streets of the FCT on the 17th June, 2021.

“A park will be given to ASTPA as a social responsibility. It may not be immediate because there is an embargo by the concerned ministry. A letter to that effect will be sent for consideration, and as soon as approval is given, the needful will be done.”

Chukwumezie was accompanied during the visit by a former director in the ministry, Dr Uche Agbanusi, alongside some executives of the association.