Anambra Killing Plan To Destroy Nigeria- Northern Elders

The Northern Elders Forum has Urged restraints and cautioned against avenging the killings of some persons in Anambra State, saying those behind it planned to stir ethnic conflagration to destroy the country.

The forum in a statement on Wednesday signed by Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, its Director of Publicity and Advocacy, condemned the killings especially of a woman and her kids who hailed from the north.

The forum called on leaders and people of the South East to rise to the occasion to contain such excesses while urging Northern leaders to condemn the ensuing violence in the zone.

The statement noted that in the last few weeks, “gruesome killings of people in States of the South East have escalated to a point which suggests that some factions of IPOB/ESN are now operating with unfettered freedom to wrought mayhem.”

It identified that in addition to killings of soldiers, policemen, public servants and other citizens, these killers are now embarking on targeted killings clearly intended to inflame passions and trigger national or inter-communal crises.

“Shocking images of murder of Northerners, including children, are being deliberately circulated by the very people who murder them, to provoke widespread anger,” it noted.

The forum condemned what it called “barbarism in the strongest terms available,” and demands that those who have responsibility to bring these outrageous provocations to an end, must do so.

It noted that there has never been a better time than now for leadership of Ndigbo in particular, and other leaders to unite in openly condemning these atrocities.

“There are no acceptable excuses, and those who have both responsibility and capacity must step up and protect local citizenry, including Northerners.

“In particular, we ask other Northern leaders and elders to raise their voices against these targeted atrocities, and take responsible steps to calm nerves,” the statement demanded.

The forum advised against any temptation to resort to violence under the impression that revenge is a solution to the targeting of particular groups. Northerners in the South East should take all lawful steps to remain safe, it urged.

It also called President Muhammadu Buhari and leaders in the South East to note that there are dark forces at play to destroy the country under their watch.

“History and circumstances have placed them in the position to exercise leadership to stop the current slide to irretrievable disaster. They do not have the luxury of indifference or inaction,” the statement said.

The forum was reacting to the gruesome killings of a mother and four of her young children said to be of Northern extraction even in the absence of civil unrest in the zone.

The killings have provoked widespread condemnation by certain groups in the North, which threatened reprisal killings.

IPOB has however condemned the killings and denied its carried out the act as being circulated in some quarters.

A statement on Tuesday by its spokesman, Emma Powerful warned against killing South Easterners in the North.

Buhari has also condemned the killings and warned of dare consequences for the perpetrators in a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu on Wednesday.