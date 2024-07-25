ANAMBRA: Man Blames ‘Devil’ After Impregnating Late Wife’s 16-Year-Old Sister

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A 41-year-old man from Ebonyi State, residing in Ekwulobia, Anambra State, has been accused of impregnating his late wife’s 16-year-old sister.

Nwalobi Fredrick, an artisan, reportedly admitted to the act but claimed he was influenced by “the devil.”

The incident came to light when the victim’s family reported the matter to the Office of the Women and Social Welfare Commissioner in Awka.

According to the victim, the abuse began in late January when she moved in with her late sister’s family to complete her secondary education following her mother’s death.

The teenager, now four months pregnant, stated that Mr Nwalobi initiated and maintained an intimate relationship with her since her arrival.

She also claimed that upon discovering her pregnancy, her brother-in-law refused to acknowledge his responsibility.

Mr Nwalobi, who remarried in April after his first wife’s death, claimed that he is unable to financially support the girl due to his new family commitments.

Initial statements made by the suspect to the Honourable Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo, were contradicted by the victim’s testimony.

As a result, Commissioner Obinabo has referred the case to the Ekwulobia Divisional Police for further investigation.