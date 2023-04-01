Anambra: NUJ Fumes As REC Bars Journalists From Presentation Of Certificates Of Return

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Journalists in Anambra State weekend expressed dissatisfaction with the refusal of the Independent National Electoral Commission to allow them to cover the presentation of the certificates of return to elected representatives held yesterday in Awka.

Recall that senators elect, House of Representatives elect and state House of Assembly members elect were yesterday presented with their certificates of return.

During the exercise, journalists were turned back by the authorities of INEC on the orders of the state resident electoral commission (REC), Mrs Queen Agwu.

Inec’s acting public relations officer, Kingsley Agu, told newsmen that the state resident electoral commissioner gave the order banning media coverage of the exercise.

In a reaction, the chairman of Anambra State Union of Journalists, Dr Odogwu Emeka Odogwu, said the act was condemnable.

In his words, “INEC is a public institution that must be opened for journalists to cover. Let me believe that the REC is not aware about what happened and if she was aware about the action, it is highly condemnable.

“I am sorry for INEC because it does not know what it is doing. Journalists are meant to cover public events and the presentation of certificates of return to House members is one of such that journalists should be allowed to report for the public to know what happened during the presentation.

“Why should journalists be barred? Is there anything personal in the presentation that they don’t want the public to know?

“Handing over certificates of return to winners should be an open event that journalists should be allowed to cover. It is condemnable and immature on the part of INEC Anambra State.

“How could they turn back journalists in an event even when they went with NUJ branded vehicle? REC should be able to know what is happening around her office.

“If she is not aware, there is no way the police could turn back journalists who had come to do their legal jobs. The journalists are the fourth estate of the realm, who should be respected.

“Constitutionally, the law allows the journalists to hold the public officers accountable. If the REC barred journalists, it means there is something wrong they want to do at the presentation.”