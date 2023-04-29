Anambra NYSC Member Arrested For N47m Fraud

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

One Emeh, Nnamdi Daniel has been arrested by the Anambra State Police Command over alleged impersonation and hacking into someone’s account and defrauding him of the sum of N47m.

Advertisement

The 26-year-old suspect, was doing his National Youth Service Corps at the state police command when he allegedly committed the offences.

His NYSC State Code was given as AN/22A/3323

THE WHISTLER reports that he was earlier declared wanted on 20th February this year on allegations of unlawful possession of firearms, money laundering, and defamation of character, fraud and impersonation.

The arrest of the suspect was disclosed by the Anambra State commissioner of police, CP Echeng Echeng, while briefing newsmen weekend in Awka.

In his words, “The suspect, Nnamdi Emeh, fled the country to the Benin Republic before he was arrested by INTERPOL operatives. Nnamdi also hacked into one Mr Chibuike Martins Ekwueme’s accounts and fraudulently transferred N47,000,000 to fourteen (14) different accounts owned by him (Nnamdi E). The case is already before the Federal High Court.”

Advertisement

Echeng assured the residents that the command, under his watch, would continue to ‘evolve strategies, which involve improving operational positioning and engaging with the community leaders, youth groups, and other stakeholders for an inclusive community safety base’.

He urged the public to support the police through timely information and reporting any suspicious activities to the police.