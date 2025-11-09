ANAMBRA: Only 37 Polling Units Pending Upload As INEC Prepares Collation Centre

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has uploaded 99.35 per cent of the Anambra State governorship and state assembly election as of 11:42 p.m. on Saturday.

Checks by THE WHISTLER showed that out of the 5,720 polling units where the election was conducted, results from 5,683 have been uploaded to the portal.

Meanwhile, the INEC has set up its collation centre at its headquarters in Awka.

Although inaccessible to the press as of 11:40 pm, the collation of results is expected to commence soon.

The election featured 18 candidates: 16 men and two women drawn from various political parties.

Among the prominent contenders are the incumbent governor, Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance; Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress; and George Nnadubem Moghalu of the Labour Party.

Others include Jude Ezenwafor of the Peoples Democratic Party, Paul Chukwuka Chukwuma of the Young Progressives Party, and several other candidates representing other political platforms.

The INEC Chairman’s Chief Press Secretary, Dayo Oketola, said on Saturday that the election had been widely commended for its organisation and transparency.