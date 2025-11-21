Anambra Police Arrest Suspected Armed Secessionist Member, Recover Firearms

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested a 25-year-old suspected member of a proscribed secessionist group during an intelligence-driven operation in Ihiala.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the suspect was arrested in the early hours of Friday, during a show of force, recovering two pump-action guns and 29 live cartridges.

The suspect, identified as Friday Anyikame, was apprehended by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu.

According to the police, preliminary interrogation revealed that the suspect confessed to being an active member of an armed group.

The suspect also claimed to operate from a criminal camp in the Ogbaru Local Government Area.

Reacting to the development, the State Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, ordered expanded surveillance and targeted raid operations across the state.

He said the Command is intensifying efforts to track down other fleeing members of the gang and dismantle their networks.

The CP also called on residents to remain vigilant and continue providing credible information that can support ongoing security operations.