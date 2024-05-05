Anambra Police Arrest Teenage Cultists Terrorizing Awka, Recover Weapons

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Anambra State Police Command has apprehended seven teenagers suspected to be members of a notorious cult group responsible for terrorizing the Awka metropolis.

Police spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the arrests in a statement issued on Saturday. He revealed that the operation also led to the recovery of a firearm, a tricycle, and illegal drugs.

Advertisement

The release stated in part:

“The suspects include Chukwuemka Ozoekwe, aged 18; Chidozie Anagor, aged 18; Chukwuemeka Oyeoka, aged 18; Ebuka Okoye, aged 17; Olisa Obi, aged 19; Chidubem Nwakwu, aged 20 and Nwankwo Kosisochukwu – all males. While Makuo Nwosu ‘m’ aka Baby and one other person whose name is yet to be identified are wanted.

“Police attached to Special Anti-Cult Squad SPACS while on patrol at Unizik Junction intercepted all males and five occupants including the driver of a tricycle.

“Operatives in a bid to question them, the occupants took to their heels while the others escaped, Chukwuemka Ozoekwe was arrested.

Advertisement

“Chukwuemeka later led the police to their criminal den where Chidozie Anagor aged 18 years, and Chukwuemeka Oyeoka aged 18 years were arrested and the remaining two are still at large.

“Also during the raid operation in their harbor, the operatives arrested Ebuka Okoye 17 years, Olisa Obi 19 years, Chidubem Nwakwu 20 years, and Nwankwo Kosisochukwu.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to being members of the Vipers Cult group and they are one of the gangs terrorising Awka metropolis recently. The suspects also confessed that they were on a mission to rob the road users of their phones and personal belongings before the arrest.

“To this end, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Finance and Administration and acting Commissioner of Police, DCP Fidelis Ogarabe PSC MNIPS charged the Operatives to sustain the tempo in the fight against crime in the state. He also assures Ndi Anambra that the Confidence repose on the Police and all the security agencies in the State shall not be taken for granted and directs the suspects to be charged to court on the conclusion of the investigations.”