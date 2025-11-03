Anambra: Police Bans VIP Escorts Ahead of Election

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has announced a comprehensive security framework for the November 8, 2025, Anambra governorship election, with clear restrictions on movement.

Speaking at the signing of the peace accord in Awka, the state capital, on Monday, Egbetokun assured Nigerians that the police force was fully prepared to ensure the poll “unfolds under an atmosphere of absolute security, fairness, and public confidence.”

Represented by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Benjamin Okolo of the Force Intelligence Unit, Egbetokun said the measure was in line with the police’s statutory duty under Section 4 of the Police Act, 2020, to maintain law and order, protect lives and property, and enforce laws without bias.

The IGP emphasised that the operation in Anambra would be intelligence-driven and executed in partnership with other security agencies to “prevent infractions, neutralise threats, and secure the electoral process.”

He reiterated that the police remained apolitical, asserting that any attempt to disrupt peace or manipulate the process “will be met with swift, lawful, and proportionate force.”

Under the new Integrated Election Security Architecture, the Force will deploy officers to all 4,608 polling units across the 21 local government areas, while the Armed Forces will serve as tactical reserves to respond to emergencies.

Advertisement

Supporting agencies, including the NSCDC, FRSC, NIS, and NDLEA, will protect key infrastructure and election materials.

Egbetokun declared that election security “is an exclusive preserve of the Federal Government and its recognised agencies”, announcing a total ban on unauthorised security outfits, including “Ebube Agu and other vigilante groups”.

He warned that any breach of this order would violate the Electoral Act 2022, particularly Sections 91(1) and 120(1), and attract severe sanctions.

The IGP said intelligence reports had revealed attempts by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate, Eastern Security Network (ESN), to disrupt the process through sit-at-home orders and voter intimidation.

“No group, armed or unarmed, overt or covert, has the authority to dictate movement, obstruct lawful voting, or undermine the sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he stated, adding that the police had activated precision-targeted operations to dismantle such threats.

Advertisement

He also warned that individuals found bearing arms or performing unauthorised security duties would be “swiftly neutralised, arrested, and prosecuted under the Firearms Act, the Criminal Code, and the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.”

To enforce compliance, Egbetokun announced a “Zero-Tolerance Enforcement Protocol for electoral offences such as ballot snatching, vote-buying, and voter intimidation, stressing that such acts would be treated “as criminal violations of national security, not mere political misconduct.”

He noted that Special Cybercrime Units have also been deployed to track fake news and misinformation capable of inciting violence.

The police further outlined binding Election Day protocols, stating that “VIP Movement: No political appointee, candidate, or VIP is permitted to move with armed escorts or security aides to polling or collation centres.

“Only accredited INEC officials, election observers, and journalists may move freely between designated areas. Party agents and security personnel must remain within their assigned jurisdictions.”

Egbetokun urged politicians and community leaders to promote peace, warning that political leaders would be held accountable for their supporters’ actions.

Advertisement

He assured voters that the police would “protect your lives, your votes, and your voices,” pledging that “order will be absolute” during the election.