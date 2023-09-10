Anambra Police Kill Kidnapper, Rescue Victim

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Men of the Anambra State Police Command have rescued a kidnap victim, Abuchi (Surname withheld) from dare devil kidnappers on Saturday.

According to the Command’s Spokesman, Tochukwu Ikenga, police personnel while on Anti-Crime patrol at Obosi were alerted of a kidnap incident by residents.

They were also given direction to where the kidnappers took the victim. The patrol team was said to have tracked the kidnappers to an uncompleted building at Umuota Village were a gun duel ensued between them.

He said, “Police Operatives while on Anti-Crime Patrol in Obosi at about 7.30p.m. on 9th September, 2023 were stopped by residents and informed about a kidnap incident. The citizens pointed the Police in the direction the kidnappers went after seizing their victim.

“Police then trailed the kidnappers to an uncompleted building surrounded by bush in Umuota Village, Obosi where a gunfire exchange with the kidnappers ensued.

“One of the hoodlums was shot and arrested while others escaped, some with bullet wounds. One double barrel pistol, two live and one expended cartridge were recovered from the gang.

“Arrested suspect gave his name as Nwasu Ikenna from Obosi. He identified those that escaped as Ebuka a.k.a Big; Chinedu Emmanuel and Chukwu Ojoto.

“The hoodlum who identified Ebuka as leader of the gang gave up the ghost on the way to hospital for treatment.”