Anambra Police Recover Snatched SUV, Arrest Accomplice

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Anambra State Police Command said it recovered a Toyota Highlander SUV belonging to a kidnap and armed robbery victim and arrested a female accomplice linked to the crime.

Police spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement on Wednesday, said that the suspect, identified as Okonkwo Onyinye, 23, was arrested by operatives in collaboration with the Agunechemba Vigilante Group, Nkwelle-Ezunaka Unit.

Ikenga said the operation, conducted in the early hours of October 27, led to the recovery of the snatched vehicle at Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area.

According to him, preliminary investigation showed that the victim was double-crossed by five armed men operating in a Toyota Corolla at Nkwelle GRA Gate.

The assailants reportedly forced the victim into the boot of his car, drove to a bush in Umuoji Town, and dispossessed him of his mobile phone.

The criminals further transferred the sum of N24m from his account before escaping with the vehicle.

Advertisement

“Following the report, the Joint Security Team, acting on technologically driven intelligence, traced the suspects’ movement to Nawfia and subsequently to Ogidi, where the armed hoodlums engaged operatives in sporadic gunfire before fleeing the scene,” Ikenga said.

He added that the Toyota Highlander, white in colour and registered as RBC 649 CN, was recovered, while the female suspect is currently assisting police detectives with information to apprehend the other fleeing gang members.

Ikenga further stated that the command has intensified patrols across the state ahead of the November 8, governorship election, assuring residents of safety and prompt updates on further developments.