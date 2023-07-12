Anambra Police Rescue Kidnap Victim, Kill Two Suspects

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Two members of a criminal syndicate have been killed after a gun duel with police operatives of the Anambra State Police Command.

Advertisement

A kidnap victim was also rescued during the operation which occurred on 11/7/2023 at 8:13 pm, the state police public relations officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the operation was carried out by the police in collaboration with Anambra State vigilantes at Ichida bus stop along the Ichida-Igboukwu expressway.

Items recovered from the gang include one Ak47 rifle, two pump action guns, two Ak47 magazines, thirty-two live ammunition, and one Highlander jeep belonging to the victim, Ikenga stated.

Quoting him, “Preliminary information reveals the deadly gang of eight operating with two vehicles, a Highlander jeep and a white Lexus 350, abducted the victim in her ash Highlander jeep. The victim was rescued unhurt and she has been debriefed.”

Meanwhile, the state commissioner of police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, has warned criminals in the state to change their ways and cue into the state government opportunities by engaging in legitimate means of survival or be prepared to face discomfort in their criminal/illegal activities.