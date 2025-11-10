Anambra Poll Wrote ‘Obituary’ of Opposition Coalition, Says APC

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared that the recently concluded Anambra State Governorship Election has unmasked the weakness and internal disarray of Nigeria’s opposition parties.

The party said that the election had written the obituary of a coalition that was united only by frustration and hatred of progress, adding that Nigerians now judge leaders by results, not rumours.

In a statement issued on Monday by its spokesman, Mr Seye Oladejo, the party commended President Bola Tinubu for maintaining neutrality during the election and reaffirmed its confidence in the President’s commitment to democratic values.

Oladejo said that the President had once again proven himself as the most credible defender of Nigeria’s democracy by refusing to interfere in the process and ensuring transparency.

“Whither the Coalition? The answer is simple: Nowhere. Absolutely nowhere. The Anambra election has written the obituary of a coalition that never truly existed,” he stated.

“By maintaining absolute neutrality, encouraging transparency, and refusing to interfere, the President has elevated his democratic credentials to a level the opposition can neither match nor comprehend.”

The APC also lauded the leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting what it described as a “bold, refreshing, and promising new dawn” in Nigeria’s democratic journey.

Advertisement

According to the party, the Anambra election was a clear reflection of the growing maturity of the nation’s democratic process under the Tinubu administration.

Oladejo noted that the election had exposed the opposition’s lack of cohesion, structure, and strategy, adding that the self-acclaimed coalition failed to perform even in a region considered its stronghold.

“The election did not merely defeat them – it embarrassed them. It stripped them bare. It showed Nigerians that behind the noise lies a confused mass of political wanderers, competing egoists, and perpetual complainers masquerading as a coalition,” he said.

He further mocked Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, over his reaction to the outcome, describing his comments as “comic relief” and a preview of “his post-2027 career.”

According to Oladejo, leadership requires seriousness, not sentimental monologues and emergency philosophies discovered at polling units.

Advertisement

The Lagos APC maintained that while the opposition continues to lick its wounds, the ruling party remains focused on governance, reforms, and economic revival under Tinubu’s leadership.

“The APC continues to deliver reforms, attract investors, expand infrastructure, and restore Nigeria’s dignity on the world stage. Under President Tinubu, Nigeria is not just moving – it is rising,” the statement added.

Oladejo added that the election had written the obituary of a coalition that was united only by frustration and hatred of progress, adding that Nigerians now judge leaders by results, not rumours.

The party urged citizens to remain optimistic about the nation’s democratic future, describing the Anambra election as proof that democracy is maturing under the current administration.

THE WHISTLER reports that the candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, won the governorship election in a landslide victory with a total of 422,664.

Soludo’s closest rival, Mr Nicholas Ukachukwu of the APC, got a total of 99,445, and the Labour Party’s Mr George Moghalu scored 10,576.