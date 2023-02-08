Anambra Residents Planning Protest Over Naira Scarcity- Police

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Anambra State Police Command, Wednesday, warned some groups planning to embark on protest over scarcity of naira notes to desist from such, or be ready to face the full weight of the law.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the planned protest was targeted at banks purportedly hoarding naira notes to the detriment of the general public.

The state police command described the scarcity ‘as not peculiar to Anambra State alone’, adding that the federal government was doing everything possible to address the situation.

The warning from the police came in a release by the command’s public relations officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga.

According to him, ,”The command hereby warns these groups/persons to shelve their planned violence or have the full weight of the law to contend with.

“The police, in conjunction with other security agencies, have embarked on confidence-building patrols and ensure the optimal deployment of human and operational resources towards guaranteeing safety and security in the state.”

The command enjoined the people of the state ‘not to panic’, and urged the law-abiding residents/visitors of the state to go about their lawful duties without any fear of harassment or intimidation.

The release informed the public to call the command’s hotline 07039194332 or PRO 08039334002 in cases of suspected violence or crimes.