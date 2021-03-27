Anambra’s ‘Satellite Landing’ Cargo Airport Ready In April – Gov Obiano

47 SHARES Share Tweet

The governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, Saturday, said the state-owned Cargo Airport in Umueri, would be rounded off in April this year.

He stated this when he led the joint committee of the National Assembly on inspection of the project.

While reiterating the determination of his administration towards delivering the airport because of its strategic position, Obiano expressed satisfaction with the quality of work at the proposed airport. He added that the airport had the longest runway in Nigeria with a satellite landing system to aid aircrafts’ landing anytime of the day and in all weather.

“This is the only airport in Nigeria that has a satellite landing system; you can confirm that from the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority. We did that deliberately because this is going to be one of the busiest in Africa because of the orientation of our people who are business people and travellers.”

Mr Marcel Ifejiofor, technical officer of the airport, said the airport had two runways with 100 per cent erosion control to prevent flooding during rains.

According to him, “This runway has 06, 024. It has a length of 3.7klm; the width is 60 metres, 45 metres carriage way and 15 metres shoulders and the category is 4F, meaning it can take any airbus.

“The orientation is that you can land on two sides; you can land on 06 or 024; it has category two light and satellite landing system, one kilometre racer to take care of overrun. We have four grids on either side or a diversion channel to Oyi River.”

Sen Smart Adeyemi, Senate Committee chairman on Aviation, described the airport as viable and could compete with the Murtala Mohammed Airport in Lagos. He also promised federal government’s assistance to make the project a success.

In his words, “Aviation is key to social economic development for any political entity. We have heard about this airport and decided to come and see for ourselves.

“Most airports in Nigeria are not viable but they are essential. Lagos Airport contributes about by 65 per cent to our aviation, but I can say that next to Lagos is where we are standing.”

THE WHISTLER reports that the construction of the airport started in 2020.