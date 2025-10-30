Aneke, Shuaibu Take Over As Air, Army Chiefs

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Air Vice Marshal Sunday Aneke, on Thursday, assumed office as the 23rd Chief of Air Staff (CAS).

During a handing and taking-over ceremony, Aneke described his appointment as “a tremendous privilege and a solemn duty,” promising to lead with humility, integrity, and a firm commitment to national security.

He thanked President Bola Tinubu for entrusting him with the responsibility to steer the Air Force’s operations and strategic direction.

According to him, “I reaffirmed the unflinching loyalty of the Nigerian Air Force to the President, the Constitution, and the Nigerian people, assuring that under my leadership, the NAF would remain Willing, Able, and Ready to safeguard the nation’s airspace, strengthen inter-service synergy, and deliver the security architecture vital to Nigeria’s peace, progress, and transformation.”

Aneke acknowledged the National Assembly for its legislative and oversight contributions, noting that such has helped strengthen institutional reforms and enhance operational accountability within the Force.

He also extended appreciation to officers and personnel across the Armed Forces for their solidarity, stating that their collective dedication motivates his resolve to deepen airpower efficiency and operational excellence.

The new Air Chief pledged to build on the legacies of his predecessor by reinforcing discipline and maintaining a mission-driven approach to national defence and security.

Aneke paid tribute to his predecessor for steering the Nigerian Air Force through challenging security phases with professionalism and courage, particularly in counterterrorism operations.

In his valedictory remarks, the outgoing Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, expressed gratitude to God for the opportunity to serve the nation, describing his tenure as a defining chapter in NAF’s history.

Abubakar, while transferring the leadership mantle to Aneke, described him as an officer of proven integrity, competence, and commitment to build on existing gains and drive institutional advancement.

He urged the new CAS to sustain reforms that promote combat readiness, prioritise personnel welfare, and ensure the Air Force remains people-focused and operationally effective in addressing evolving security challenges.

In a similar development, Major General Waidi Shaibu took over as the 25th Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on Thursday, officially pledging to uphold the Nigerian Army’s tradition of discipline and operational excellence while enhancing inter-agency collaboration to strengthen national security.

The ceremony, held at the Army Headquarters in Abuja, marked the formal handover between Shaibu and the new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede.

Shaibu pledged to build on the achievements of his predecessor, emphasising the need for improved coordination among security agencies and government institutions to respond more effectively to emerging threats.

He acknowledged the reforms initiated under the former COAS, citing “equipment modernisation, infrastructural expansion, and the Soldier First” initiative that prioritised troop welfare and combat readiness.

The new Army Chief assured that his leadership would focus on refining operational strategies and sustaining morale among personnel.

He pledged a review of current security challenges to enable swift and strategic responses to evolving threats.

“I salute the courage, passion, resilience and discipline of our troops in the field. Their sacrifices remain the cornerstone of our collective success,” Shaibu said.

In his valedictory remarks, the outgoing COAS, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, described his appointment as a privilege and a call to higher responsibility.

He commended officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army for their loyalty and professionalism, urging them to maintain the same level of dedication under the new leadership.

“The mission remains the same — to ensure the security of lives and defend the territorial integrity of our nation,” the CDS stated.

The immediate past Chief of Policy and Plans (Army), Major General Abdulsalami Ibrahim, commended Oluyede’s tenure, noting that his leadership transformed several operational and administrative structures within the force.

The ceremony featured the signing of handover notes, decoration of the new COAS with Army Headquarters insignia, an inspection of the quarter guard, and group photographs with principal staff officers and field commanders.