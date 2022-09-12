Anger As Opay Blocks Accounts Of Customers With ‘Suspicious Transactions’

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Opay Nigeria has blocked accounts of it’s customers alleged to be making suspicious transactions, the company said.

The payment platform said the affected accounts were blocked due to suspicious transactions or account activities, fraud reports, password and payment PIN errors.

Opay tweeted on Monday that, “The recent blocking and freezing of selected Opay accounts were carried out according to financial compliance and regulatory rules.

“Please note that Opay will never block your account unjustly and will only do so in case of suspicious transactions or account activities, fraud reports, password and payment PIN errors.

“All cases of blocked accounts are currently being reviewed by Opay and relevant regulatory bodies.”

THE WHISTLER had reported how a POS operator, Musa Bamaiyi, who uses Opay platform was defrauded by hackers.

The fraudsters used Palmpay, an e-payment app to transfer about N127,000 from their victim’s account.

They also made several attempts to withdraw N893,021 from their v

The decision has gathered reactions from affected customers of the payment platform.

For @PromiseOnyeka15 said: “This one you guys are talking about blocking of users accounts day by day, hope you people are not something else?. It’s right time for me to withdraw all my fund before I hear story that touches the heart.”

Also, @iamDJOKB while reacting said, “I can’t view my balance. Does that means my account is blocked. I just made transfer to it and I can’t view my balance. Please help.”

Another customer who tweeted with @PeopleloadedTv said, “Money is no longer safe with all this online bank like Opay, Kuda etc be smart. Now all my money can’t be found since morning.”